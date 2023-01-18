Pittsburgh, PA

Ode to a Pittsburgh winter

Becker West

It's 60,

it's not sunny,

or maybe 52.

It's freezing,

it's so dreary,

it's under 22.

It's frigid,

damp and gloomy,

but it could be,

much, much,

worse.

A Pittsburgh winter,

so, up and down,

it just might be,

a curse.

A mild one,

so far,

that's definitely true.

I fear,

from past experience,

that we may

sing a

different tune.

The weather,

its

mysterious.

Icy, windy,

topped off with snow.

Yinz, ain't

seen nothing yet.

A normal,

Pittsburgh winter,

who knows,

what we will get.

February

is on her way,

let's hope,

for a short winter.

The cold can't hold on

til May.

Hope it won't be,

too bitter.

Ode to a

Pittsburgh winter,

You've only just begun.

No light past 4,

your life's a bore.

I cannot

wait for sun.

Growing up in Pittsburgh, the dreary, gloomy winters can wear you down. I'd take the snow over the back and forth of it all, but as of late, the weather, is always a toss-up. Sitting, looking out my window, I couldn't help but rhyme. So, I decided to try my hand at some poetry! I hope, you enjoyed my little ditty. Do something creative, brighten up your day, with a little ingenuity. Whether you like to take a walk, listen to some music, paint a picture, dance around like a kid, sing some karaoke, do it! Give yourself a little shot of dopamine (a boost of the feel-good hormone, don't be doing any drugs!)! God knows we could use it with this, humdrum weather! But, don't worry it will probably be in the 50s tomorrow! Don't count on any sunshine though! Hey Pittsburgh, can we get some vitamin D, please!

The skyline of downtown Pittsburgh as seen from the 31st Street Bridge at Washington’s LandingPhoto byCbaile19

