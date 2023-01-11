Opinion ...Technology peaked in 2003... we could have stopped there...according to me!

crowd at a party Photo by Mario Purisic on Unsplash

Picture this, it's 2003, you and your bestie just left the mall. You beelined to Camelot (music store in my local mall), to get the new 50 cent cd, Get rich or die trying. After a quick stop at the food court, you are back in the car, bumpin', In Da Club, on full blast.

You're about to cruise around, to figure out, where the party is at that night.

After a few stops, you find it! You take out your, brand new, gold sidekick (cell phone companies were in heavy competition, to make, the next best thing, cell phones in 2003, had a lot more character.), and pushed the screen up, to text the rest of the crew, the location of tonight's festivities.

Mobile_phone_PHS_Japan_1997-2003 Photo by Marus

Someone brought their boom box, and everyone is arguing over, which cd, to play. It's a vibe. The conversations range from the latest gossip, to the capture of Sadaam Hussein. Life is good.

"Technology is best when it brings people together."- Matt Mullenweg

A time before Mp3 players were commonplace, or streaming music on your phone. before the launch of social media. It was a time, when technology, made life easier.

There weren't a million different systems, that you, needed to learn, how to navigate.

We could call, text, email, and even play a few games, but our phones didn't rule our day. We communicated more. Socialized more. We interacted on a human level.

"Technology should improve your life...not become your life."- Billy Cox

If you didn't know how to get somewhere, the first thing you did, was call someone. Google wasn't the first place we turned. You knew someone for directions, for the name of the latest box office hit, and someone who knew all the peculiar facts and trivia.

A time, where we were present, and had to find the fun.

Before social media gave us updates, on our friends' lives, and everyone's faces were glued to their phones.

: A variety of Pixelchen focusing on their mobile devices Photo by SynLLOER

It was nothing to have 15-20 peoples phone numbers, completely memorized, now I'm lucky to remember my own. And knowing how to get somewhere, not anymore, google maps has that covered.

" The production of too many useful things results in too many useless people."- Karl Marx

Dopamine D2 Receptors in Addiction Photo by DEBRA P. DAVIS

According to Mirriam Webster, addiction is a compulsive, chronic, physiological and psychological need for a habit-forming substance, behavior, or activity, having a harmful physical, psychological or social effect. Typically causing symptoms (such as anxiety, irritability, tremors or nausea) upon withdrawal or abstinence.

Are we addicted to our phones? 100%! I don't know about you, but if I forget my phone at home, it's as if I left my brain with it! And as with all addiction, it has a negative effect on society.

Taking the perfect picture for Instagram, posting the never-ending highlight reel, that inevitably, makes someone, feel inferior. Is our dependency on technology, the cause of the increase in depression?

According to google, 10% of Americans suffer from depression, up from 2% in 2000, Increasing dramatically amongst adolescents, between 2005-2015.

"Technology is a useful servant but a dangerous master."- Christian Lous Lange

It begs the question, has technology, already taken over? Maybe, we should take it back a notch? Maybe, without it, we'd come back together? Maybe, we should make more of an effort, to look up from our phones, and get to know one another again?

...But maybe it's just me?

Technology peaked in 2003.

like. share. follow! Let's start a conversation.