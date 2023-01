*Please read to the end, Bicycle Heaven needs our help! Let's Pitch in to help keep this unique museum, a Pittsburgh staple.

At 1800 Preble Ave, in Pittsburgh's Casey Industrial Park, lies "The world's largest bicycle museum and shop", Bicycle Heaven.

neon, blacklight room, Bicycle Heaven Photo by Colleen Chester

Craig Morrow started his collection in 1987, obtaining, a large chunk of assembly, from houses and garages around Pittsburgh. In 2011, when his home could no longer house his ever-growing compilation of bicycles, Morrow along with his wife, Mindy, decided to open the museum.

With almost 6,000 bikes dating back to the 1800's, you are sure to be impressed by the wide array of bicycles, parts and memorabilia. Bobble heads, pin ball machines, the bike from E.T., along with Pee-Wee Herman's most prize possession are among a few of the must-see items displayed, at this wildly unique exhibit.

"You don't even have to like bikes!" Photo by Colleen Chester

Offering bicycle repair, bike rental, special event rental, and a fully operational therapeutic message and nail salon, admission to the museum is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

be sure to look up! Photo by Colleen Chester

Unfortunately, on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022, a pipe burst, shuttering the museum due to flooding. The Post-Gazette reporting, that the losses could reach the $100,000 mark.

Morrow told The Trib Live, "This is not going to break me", and that he plans to sell some of his rare items in order to cover some of the cost.

While insurance is assessing the damage, Morrow is not expecting it to cover everything. There is a Go Fund Me page, that has raised $15,285 of its $100,000 goal, as of Jan 8th ,2023. Morrow plans to return funds if insurance covers everything.

If you'd like to help, bring the life back to this invaluable Pittsburgh treasure trove, please consider donating today! Bicycle Heaven GoFundMe

"Are you riding, or are you hiding?"- Paul Webb

Like, share, and save the bikes!