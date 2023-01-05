Review: White Noise, Netflix

A teaspoon of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (fast paced, flat dialogue), a teaspoon of Greenland (Evacuation and fear), a teaspoon of Final Destination (adrenaline, the truck), and a whole cup of something I've never seen before, mix it all up and sprinkle on a bizare pill addiction and you have White Noise. An absurdist-comedy-drama, based on the novel by Don Delillo, and directed and adapted for the screen by Noah Baumbach.

Personally, I loved it, although I did have to watch it twice. I wasn't sure if it was the best movie ever, or if someone laced my ginger ale with a psychedelic! That being said, it's probably not for everyone.

According to Dilillo, and written in The New York Times, "I never set out to write an apocalyptic novel. It's about death on the individual level.", concerning common place events-" The anxieties and mysteries that infuse daily life." In my opinion Baumbach captured just that.

The undertone of dread and denial can be likened to the mood of society today. Bridging the gap between 1985 and 2023. Making you forget, the movie itself was set more than 3 decades ago.

Based in a college town, the Gladney family, a multi-marriage mash up, are faced with the mundane obstacles of everyday life, until a " Toxic Event", threatened their very existence. Each character adding to the composition of everyday society.

The children, reminiscent of the many facets of the gen x and millennial generations, riddled by anxiety, conspiracy, with a problem-solving mind set. While the parents perfectly capture the model of the Boomers and Boomer echos, the silent generation, with their heads down and everything is fine attitudes. Consumerism, and going through the motions holding an underlying theme.

It's hard to go into detail without giving away too much, or making it seem too absurd. If you have time to kill, it's definitely worth a watch. The reviews to this point have been less than flattering, although it seems to be faring well on Netflix.

I don't know, my brain may still be overstimulated from all the White Noise, but I give two thumbs up. It definitely kept my attention, which is refreshing, if for no other reason than its originality.

If your only reason to watch it, is to come back here to roast me, then so be it! I'd just really like to hear your thoughts.

