Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Becker West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0frOCj_0k3O7mOn00
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck

Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z88KJ_0k3O7mOn00
Archway entrance to Seldon SeenPhoto byBecker West

Due to the development of Beechview and Route 51, Seldom Seen, was left predominantly isolated. Leaving the intricate archway as the only entrance, causing access to residents and emergency services to be all but impossible. By the 1960s, the remaining residents we force to abandon the place they called home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yl4lV_0k3O7mOn00
railroad tracks right outside of the archway, Seldom Seen.Photo byBecker West
After mother nature had her way with the small village, we are left with, a little respite, from the hustle and bustle of city life. I look at Seldom Seen with nostalgia, to the days we got," Lost in the woods", as teens. Always making a point to visit. To climb the steep hillsides, to investigate any new graffiti that's been added to the menagerie.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4FUm_0k3O7mOn00
small waterfall, Seldom Seen.Photo byBecker West

If you are a Pittsburgh resident, chances are, you have driven past and missed this little treasure, tucked back behind the traffic. Maybe that's the way it supposed to be, that way it can remain Seldom Seen.

ps. Google maps won't get you there. The best advice I can give, is look out for the tunnel that sits back off of 51, at the intersection of Woodruff Street and 51. You have to approach it coming up 51, from the West end, toward the Liberty tunnel. Once you see the igloo, turn off into the small parking area, to the right, and let your adventure begin.

If you'd like to hear about some other Pittsburgh gems, like, share and follow. Happy trails to you!

Ps.


# Pittsburgh Uncovered

Published by

I've been writing short stories, speeches and papers my whole life. I like to bring a peculiar perspective and start a conversation. Spreading a little weird knowledge along the way.

Pittsburgh, PA
70 followers

