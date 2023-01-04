Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen. Photo by Amanda Westerbeck

Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.

Archway entrance to Seldon Seen Photo by Becker West

Due to the development of Beechview and Route 51, Seldom Seen, was left predominantly isolated. Leaving the intricate archway as the only entrance, causing access to residents and emergency services to be all but impossible. By the 1960s, the remaining residents we force to abandon the place they called home.

railroad tracks right outside of the archway, Seldom Seen. Photo by Becker West

After mother nature had her way with the small village, we are left with, a little respite, from the hustle and bustle of city life. I look at Seldom Seen with nostalgia, to the days we got," Lost in the woods", as teens. Always making a point to visit. To climb the steep hillsides, to investigate any new graffiti that's been added to the menagerie.

small waterfall, Seldom Seen. Photo by Becker West

If you are a Pittsburgh resident, chances are, you have driven past and missed this little treasure, tucked back behind the traffic. Maybe that's the way it supposed to be, that way it can remain Seldom Seen.

ps. Google maps won't get you there. The best advice I can give, is look out for the tunnel that sits back off of 51, at the intersection of Woodruff Street and 51. You have to approach it coming up 51, from the West end, toward the Liberty tunnel. Once you see the igloo, turn off into the small parking area, to the right, and let your adventure begin.

