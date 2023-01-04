Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
Due to the development of Beechview and Route 51, Seldom Seen, was left predominantly isolated. Leaving the intricate archway as the only entrance, causing access to residents and emergency services to be all but impossible. By the 1960s, the remaining residents we force to abandon the place they called home.
If you are a Pittsburgh resident, chances are, you have driven past and missed this little treasure, tucked back behind the traffic. Maybe that's the way it supposed to be, that way it can remain Seldom Seen.
ps. Google maps won't get you there. The best advice I can give, is look out for the tunnel that sits back off of 51, at the intersection of Woodruff Street and 51. You have to approach it coming up 51, from the West end, toward the Liberty tunnel. Once you see the igloo, turn off into the small parking area, to the right, and let your adventure begin.
If you'd like to hear about some other Pittsburgh gems, like, share and follow. Happy trails to you!
