Opinion: I can't stand Christmas

Becker West

Call me the Grinch, my heart is too small. But I do not like Christmas, I don't like it at all!

" Bleeding hearts of the world unite!"

-the Grinch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SUIzr_0k1vJ14n00
Christmas presents under a decorated treePhoto byAlhill42
Maybe if we were a bit more like the Whos, I'd be more enthusiastic. The truth is Christmas is so commercial that it seems it does come from a store. Buying things that no one needs. To give a gift, that either collects dust or adds to your to-do list. Oh, and while we are at it, let's tie some religion into it. Maybe if it were just a time for family, quality time, and being together, I'd feel a bit more holly jolly. But the second the bird hits the table on thanksgiving, the shopping hysteria begins. And the "what do you want? I don't know, what do you want?", takes over. It's the worst!!!
I try to enjoy it a little more now that I have a kid. I tolerate it, for the most part. In all honesty, I can't wait until she knows that the fat guy is a sham. Let's start our children's lives out by lying to them. About a magical man, that creeps into your house at night. To give you gifts, that you sat on his lap to ask for.... yeah, it gives me the ich. So now that we are coasting right into the new year, can we try to make the season a little less about shopping, and more about being together, in the moment? Let's make some cookies and sing Christmas carols off-key. Let's set out to make Christmas a little more like the day the Grinch stole. I think that'd be much more enjoyable.... but maybe it's just me.
"Maybe Christmas doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more."
-the Grinch
Let me know in the comments. If you enjoyed my rant. Like, follow and share! Happy New Year!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 30

Published by

I've been writing short stories, speeches and papers my whole life. I like to bring a peculiar perspective and start a conversation. Spreading a little weird knowledge along the way.

Pittsburgh, PA
66 followers

More from Becker West

Review: White Noise, Netflix

A teaspoon of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (fast paced, flat dialogue), a teaspoon of Greenland (Evacuation and fear), a teaspoon of Final Destination (adrenaline, the truck), and a whole cup of something I've never seen before, mix it all up and sprinkle on a bizare pill addiction and you have White Noise. An absurdist-comedy-drama, based on the novel by Don Delillo, and directed and adapted for the screen by Noah Baumbach.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy