Opinion: I can't stand Christmas

Review: White Noise, Netflix

A teaspoon of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (fast paced, flat dialogue), a teaspoon of Greenland (Evacuation and fear), a teaspoon of Final Destination (adrenaline, the truck), and a whole cup of something I've never seen before, mix it all up and sprinkle on a bizare pill addiction and you have White Noise. An absurdist-comedy-drama, based on the novel by Don Delillo, and directed and adapted for the screen by Noah Baumbach.