Opinion: I can't stand Christmas

Call me the Grinch, my heart is too small. But I do not like Christmas, I don't like it at all!" Bleeding hearts of the world unite!"-the GrinchChristmas presents under a decorated treePhoto byAlhill42Maybe if we were a bit more like the Whos, I'd be more enthusiastic. The truth is Christmas is so commercial that it seems it does come from a store. Buying things that no one needs. To give a gift, that either collects dust or adds to your to-do list. Oh, and while we are at it, let's tie some religion into it. Maybe if it were just a time for family, quality time, and being together, I'd feel a bit more holly jolly. But the second the bird hits the table on thanksgiving, the shopping hysteria begins. And the "what do you want? I don't know, what do you want?", takes over. It's the worst!!!I try to enjoy it a little more now that I have a kid. I tolerate it, for the most part. In all honesty, I can't wait until she knows that the fat guy is a sham. Let's start our children's lives out by lying to them. About a magical man, that creeps into your house at night. To give you gifts, that you sat on his lap to ask for.... yeah, it gives me the ich. So now that we are coasting right into the new year, can we try to make the season a little less about shopping, and more about being together, in the moment? Let's make some cookies and sing Christmas carols off-key. Let's set out to make Christmas a little more like the day the Grinch stole. I think that'd be much more enjoyable.... but maybe it's just me."Maybe Christmas doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more."-the GrinchLet me know in the comments. If you enjoyed my rant. Like, follow and share! Happy New Year!
