10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the US

Alone during the holidays? You’re not the only one. More and more people are spending Christmas alone, and it can be a great way to recharge your batteries and enjoy some well-earned peace and quiet. But where are the best places to spend Christmas alone? Here are 10 of the best places in the United States to spend Christmas alone.

1. New York City, New York

If you’re looking for a festive and exciting place to spend Christmas alone, there’s no better place than New York City. The city that never sleeps is transformed into a winter wonderland during the holidays, and there’s plenty to do and see, whether you’re catching a Broadway show, taking in the sights and sounds of Rockefeller Center, or ice skating in Central Park.

As a solo traveler, you’ll have no problem finding things to do in New York City during Christmas.

2. Chicago, Illinois

Another great city for spending Christmas alone is Chicago. The Windy City offers a variety of holiday attractions, from the iconic Christkindlmarket to ice skating at Millennium Park. And if you’re looking for some holiday retail therapy, you’ll find plenty of options on the Magnificent Mile.

If you’re spending Christmas alone in Chicago, be sure to bundle up – the city can get pretty cold during the winter!

3. San Francisco, California

Not everyone enjoys freezing temperatures during the holidays, and if that’s the case for you, then spend Christmas alone in sunny San Francisco. The City by the Bay is a great place to stroll around and take in the festive atmosphere, whether you’re window shopping in Union Square or exploring Chinatown.

And if you’re craving some time outdoors, you can always take a drive across the Golden Gate Bridge to enjoy the views.

4. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston is another excellent option for spending Christmas alone, especially if you’re looking for a place with plenty of history. The city is decked out in holiday decorations during the winter, and you can enjoy festive activities like ice skating on the Frog Pond or taking a ride on the Swan Boats in the Public Garden.

You can also visit iconic landmarks like the Freedom Trail or Fenway Park, or take a short drive to Plymouth to see where the Pilgrims first landed.

5. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia is a great choice for spending Christmas alone, especially if you’re interested in American history. The city comes alive during the holidays, with festive markets and attractions like the Comcast Holiday Spectacular at the Comcast Center.

And if you’re looking for some unique holiday shopping, be sure to check out the Christmas Village in Love Park, where you’ll find a variety of international vendors selling gifts and decorations.

6. Washington, D.C.

If you want to combine your love of history with your love of Christmas, then spending Christmas alone in Washington, D.C. is a great option. The nation’s capital is filled with holiday cheer during the winter, and you can enjoy festive activities like ice skating at the National Gallery of Art or visiting the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

And if you’re interested in learning more about the history of Christmas, you can take a self-guided tour of the National Museum of American History.

7. Seattle, Washington

Seattle is a beautiful city to visit during Christmas time. The air is crisp and the atmosphere is festive.

While it can be enjoyable to Christmas shop with friends or attend holiday parties, sometimes it’s even more fun to experience the holidays solo. That way, you can go at your own pace and really savor the season. Plus, there are plenty of activities that are perfect for solo travelers.

For example, you can go ice skating at the Seattle Center, see a holiday show at the 5th Avenue Theatre, or shop for unique gifts at Pike Place Market. Whatever you choose to do, you’re sure to have a magical time experiencing Christmas in Seattle solo.

8. Portland, Oregon

If you’re looking for a city with a cool and eclectic vibe, Portland is the perfect place for you. This west coast city is known for its food trucks, microbreweries, and hipster culture. There are also plenty of festive activities to enjoy if you’re spending Christmas alone in Portland.

Some of the best things to do include checking out the holiday lights at the Grotto, going ice skating at Pioneer Courthouse Square, or taking a ride on the Portland Spirit holiday river cruise. No matter what you do, you’re sure to have a blast experiencing the holidays in Portland.

9. Disney World , Florida

If you’re looking for a truly magical Christmas experience, spending Christmas alone at Disney World is a great option. The holidays are an amazing time to visit the parks, as they’re decked out in festive decorations and there are special holiday events taking place.

Plus, there’s nothing quite like experiencing the magic of Disney World solo. You can go at your own pace, enjoy the rides and attractions that you want to see, and really savor the holiday spirit.

10. Aspen, Colorado

Aspen is a beautiful mountain town that’s perfect for spending Christmas alone. The town comes alive during the holidays, with festive lights and decorations everywhere you turn. And if you’re looking for some holiday fun, you can go ice skating at the Aspen Ice Garden or take a sleigh ride through the Snowmass Village.

Or, if you’re interested in doing some Christmas shopping, you can find plenty of unique stores and boutiques in Aspen. No matter what you choose to do, you’re sure to have a wonderful time spending Christmas alone in Aspen.

Final Notes

These are only a few of the best places to spend Christmas alone in the US. No matter where you choose to go, you’re sure to have a memorable and enjoyable experience. So don’t be afraid to venture out on your own this holiday season – it’s an adventure that you’ll never forget!

