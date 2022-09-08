Orlando, FL

5 Family-Friendly Activities to Do in Orlando

Becca C

Orlando is a mecca for families looking for fun things to do on vacation. With so many options, it can be hard to choose what to do first! That's why we've put together a list of 5 of the best family-friendly activities in Orlando. From world-famous theme parks to kid-friendly museums, there's something for everyone in Orlando!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdOyF_0hmvUZkA00
Canva Pro

1. Visit Walt Disney World Resort

No trip to Orlando would be complete without a visit to the most magical place on earth! Walt Disney World Resort is made up of 4 theme parks (Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom), 2 water parks (Disney's Typhoon Lagoon and Disney's Blizzard Beach), and dozens of other entertainment venues and attractions. There's something for everyone at Walt Disney World Resort!

2. Take a Tour of Universal Studios Florida

Located just minutes from Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Studios Florida is another must-do for families visiting Orlando. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows on the Studio Tour, brave the jaws of a T-Rex on the Jurassic Park River Adventure, and let your imagination run wild at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™!

3. Explore Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Orlando isn't just about theme parks and movie studios - it's also home to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, where you can learn all about NASA's storied history and see some of the amazing things they're doing today. Families can take a tour of the launch pads, meet a real astronaut, and even watch a rocket launch! (Check the launch schedule in advance so you don't miss it!)

4. Visit SeaWorld® Orlando

Get up close and personal with the wonders of the sea at SeaWorld Orlando! See Shamu® whales perform impressive tricks, meet friendly dolphins, and go on thrilling rides like Mako® and Manta®. You can even get an adrenaline rush by diving with sharks! SeaWorld Orlando is one of the best places in town for animal lovers of all ages.

5. Have Fun at LEGOLAND Florida Resort

If your family loves LEGO, then LEGOLAND Florida Resort is a must-visit! With more than 50 rides, shows, and attractions themed around everyone's favorite building blocks, LEGOLAND is sure to please kids of all ages. And don't forget to check out The LEGO Movie World- it just opened in 2019 and it's already one of the most popular places at the park!

Orlando is a great destination for families looking for fun things to do on vacation. With so many options, there's something for everyone in Orlando! From world-famous theme parks to kid-friendly museums, you'll never be bored in this city. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your trip today!

