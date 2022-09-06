3 Free Things to do in LA

Los Angeles is a city full of culture and things to do. Although many activities come with a fee, there are many that are free of charge. Here are 3 of the most popular:

1. Venice Beach Boardwalk

No trip to LA would be complete without a visit to Venice Beach! The Venice Beach Boardwalk is a two-mile stretch of beachfront property that features all sorts of unique shops, food vendors, and street performers. Visitors can people-watch, go for a swim, or simply enjoy the warm California weather. Be sure to check out Muscle Beach, where you can watch bodybuilders working out in open-air gyms!

2. Santa Monica Pier

Located just south of Venice Beach, Santa Monica Pier is another must-visit spot for any visitor to LA. The Pier features a variety of rides and attractions, including an old-fashioned carousel and roller coaster. There are also plenty of places to grab a bite to eat or go for a walk along the water's edge. Best of all, admission to the Santa Monica Pier is free!

3. Hollywood Walk of Fame

Last but not least, no visit to LA would be complete without venturing down Hollywood Boulevard to see the world-famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. Spanning 15 blocks from Gower Street to La Brea Avenue, the Hollywood Walk of Fame features more than 2,600 stars honoring some of the biggest names in entertainment history. Visitors can stroll down the boulevard at their leisure or take part in one of the many guided tours offered by local businesses. Either way, it's sure to be a memorable experience!