5 Family Friendly Activities To Do in NYC

New York City is a great place for families to visit. There is so much to see and do that everyone in the family will find something to enjoy. Here are 5 family-friendly activities to do while you're in New York City.

1. Visit the Central Park Zoo

The Central Park Zoo is a great place for kids of all ages. There are hundreds of different animals to see, including lions, tigers, and bears. The zoo also has a petting zoo where kids can get up close and personal with some of the animals.

2. Take a tour of the Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty is one of the most iconic landmarks in New York City. Families can take a tour of the statue and learn about its history and significance. After the tour, make sure to take some time to explore Ellis Island.

3. Go ice skating at Rockefeller Center

Ice skating is a great activity for families to do together. Rockefeller Center is one of the most popular places to go ice skating in New York City. It's also a great place to people watch and take in the sights and sounds of the city.

4. See a Broadway show

A trip to New York City wouldn't be complete without seeing a Broadway show. There are tons of different shows playing at any given time, so there's sure to be something that everyone in the family will enjoy. Be sure to get tickets in advance so you don't miss out!

5. Visit the Museum of Modern Art

The Museum of Modern Art is one of the most popular museums in New York City. Families can spend hours exploring all that the museum has to offer, from paintings and sculptures to interactive exhibits. There's something for everyone at the Museum of Modern Art.

There are endless activities for families to do together while visiting New York City. From Central Park Zoo and Rockefeller Center to Broadway shows and the Museum of Modern Art, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your trip today!