5 Things to Do in Clearwater Beach

Becca C

Clearwater Beach is a world-renowned beach destination, and for good reason! With its powdery white sand beaches, crystal clear waters, and endless sunshine, it’s easy to see why people flock here.

1. Relax on the Beach

One of the best things about solo travel is that you can move at your own pace and spend time doing exactly what you want to do. So if all you’re looking for is some time to relax on the beach, Clearwater Beach is the perfect destination.

2. Visit Pier 60

No trip to Clearwater Beach is complete without a visit to Pier 60. This pier is famous for its spectacular sunsets, and it’s the perfect place to watch the sky turn pink and orange as the day comes to an end.

3. Go Snorkeling or Scuba Diving

If you’re looking for a solo activity that’s both fun and adventurous, consider snorkeling or scuba diving. Clearwater Beach is home to some of the best dive sites in Florida, so it’s the perfect place to explore the underwater world.

4. Check Out the Marine Aquarium

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is one of the most popular attractions in Clearwater Beach. This aquarium is home to rescued dolphins and sea turtles, and it’s a great place to learn about marine conservation.

5. Sample the Local Cuisine

One of the best ways to experience a new place is through its food. So be sure to sample some of the local cuisines during your solo trip to Clearwater Beach.

Some of the best restaurants in town include Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill, Clear Sky Beachside Café, and Island Way Grill.

Original Article Can be Found Here: https://shescatchingflights.com/solo-travel-clearwater-beach/

