5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, Texas

If you're visiting Austin, Texas with your family, you might be wondering what there is to do that will be fun for everyone. Luckily, Austin has no shortage of activities that the whole family can enjoy. Here are five of our favorites.

1. Visit the Austin Zoo.

The Austin Zoo is a nonprofit zoo dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals. They have all sorts of animals, from tigers and lions to monkeys and peacocks. The kids will love getting up close and personal with some of their favorite animals.

2. Take a paddleboat ride on Lady Bird Lake.

Lady Bird Lake is a man-made lake in the middle of Austin that's perfect for paddleboating. You can rent a paddleboat from one of the many places around the lake and spend an hour or two exploring the water.

3. Go on a scenic hike at Mount Bonnell.

Mount Bonnell is a beautiful spot for a scenic hike. The hike itself is only about half a mile, but it's relatively steep so it's not recommended for very young children. Once you get to the top, you'll be rewarded with stunning views of the city below.

4. Visit the Thinkery children's museum.

The Thinkery is a Children's Museum designed to get kids excited about science, math, and engineering. There are tons of interactive exhibits that will keep the kids entertained for hours.

5. See a show at the ZACH Theatre.

The ZACH Theatre is a professional theatre company that puts on shows specifically for families and children. They have multiple performances each week, so you're sure to find something that everyone will enjoy.

Conclusion

Austin is a great place to visit with your family because there are so many things to do that everyone will enjoy. From visits to zoos and museums to scenic hikes and boat rides, there's something for everyone in Austin, Texas.

