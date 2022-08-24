New York City, NY

Free Fun For the Whole Family in NYC

Becca C

Aside from being the city that never sleeps, New York City is also a great place to go on vacation. If you're thinking about taking a trip to New York but are worried about not being able to find or do fun things with your family, let me put your mind at ease.

In New York City, there are many things to do with your family that will be fun for kids of all ages, from toddlers to teens. Even though New York City is known for being an expensive place to live or visit, some of these great things to do are surprisingly cheap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IU13F_0hTDE48b00
Mike C / Unsplash

Museums

Many of this city's great attractions can be enjoyed for little or no money if you plan ahead. Most museums let people in for free one night or one day a week.

Find out when the museum is open for free and plan your trip there then. Several of the museums also have a "pay what you want" policy, which lets you make a donation instead of having a set price that would keep a lot of people from going.

Visiting museums in New York City is a great way for everyone in your family to learn about the city's culture, and the free nights make it easy on your wallet.

Attractions

In addition to these museums, you can visit the Sony Wonder Technology Lab for free to see how technology will change in the future, or you can walk along the boardwalk in Coney Island. You can ice skate at Rockefeller Center in the winter. If you have time and want to, you can go to the Queens County Farm Museum for free (except for special events, so be sure to check) and take your family back in time.

Union Square Market

Try the market at Union Square Green Market to really get a taste of New York City. In addition to fresh fruits and vegetables, there will be all kinds of tasty things to eat and drink. The market is open all year, with different items available depending on the season.

Walking Tours

There are a lot of self-guided and guided walking tours you can take through the neighborhoods of New York, as well as some historical walking tours. Free Tours by Foot is a great resource to find these.

Parks

In addition to the many family activities listed above, New York City is also home to some of the best parks.

These parks offer free cultural and recreational activities to their visitors. Central Park and Prospect Park are all great places to spend a day if you want to be outdoors.

As you can see, there is no shortage of things to do with your family in New York City without having to spend a lot of money. With a little planning ahead, you can have a great vacation without breaking the bank.

