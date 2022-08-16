5 Things To Do With Your Family in NYC

Family vacations are one of life’s greatest pleasures. They bring us together and give us an opportunity to spend quality time with our loved ones.

However, traveling with children can be challenging. There are so many places to visit, so much to see, and so many things to do.

So, here are five things to do with family members in New York City.

1. Visit Central Park

Central Park is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city. This park has been called “the world’s largest urban wilderness.”

There are numerous paths and trails within the park. You can walk, jog, bike, rollerblade, skateboard, play tennis, golf, swim, run, picnic, fish, hike, climb rocks, and explore nature.

In addition, there are several museums, restaurants, shops, and playgrounds within the park.

2. Explore Brooklyn Bridge Park

Brooklyn Bridge Park is another favorite place for families in New York City. Located in Brooklyn, this park offers visitors a chance to view the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the Brooklyn Heights Promenade, and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

This park features over 100 miles of walking paths, bicycle lanes, playgrounds, sports fields, and gardens.

Visitors can also go kayaking, canoeing, fishing, swimming, hiking, running, biking, horseback riding, and skating.

3. Take a Tour of Times Square

Times Square is one of the busiest areas in New York City. It is known for its bright lights, neon signs, and famous billboards.

Times Square is also a major entertainment destination. Visitors can watch Broadway shows, attend concerts, and dine at various restaurants.

Times Square is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

4. Go Shopping in Chinatown

Chinatown is a bustling neighborhood in New York City. Its history began in 1853 when Chinese immigrants first arrived in America.

Today, Chinatown is still a thriving community. Many tourists come to this area to buy souvenirs, eat authentic Asian food, and shop for clothing, shoes, and accessories.

There are dozens of stores and restaurants in Chinatown.

5. See the World Trade Center Site

The World Trade Center site is a memorial to those killed in the September 11 attacks. It is located in New York City.

Visitors can tour the site, learn about the tragedy, and pay tribute to the victims.