Los Angeles, CA

5 Fun Places to Visit in Los Angeles

Becca C

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02MhYB_0hI0auFv00
Canva Pro

Los Angeles has become one of the most popular cities in the world. With its unique culture, diverse population, and exciting nightlife, Los Angeles is an ideal place to visit. Here are five places to go in LA.

1. Hollywood Boulevard

Hollywood Boulevard is the main street of Los Angeles. If you're visiting Los Angeles, you probably want to spend some time here. This famous street is filled with shops, restaurants, movie theaters, and attractions.

It's a great place to wander around and explore. Plus, you don't have to deal with crowds. There aren't too many tourists here, so you won't have to wait in line for anything.

2. Venice Beach

Venice Beach is located near Santa Monica Pier. This area of Los Angeles is known for its beaches, boardwalks, and amusement parks.

There are plenty of things to do here. You can rent bikes, play volleyball, ride roller coasters, and swim in the ocean.

This is a great place to relax after a busy day exploring downtown Los Angeles.

3. Griffith Park

Griffith Park is a huge park located in Los Angeles. It covers over over 1000 acres and contains hiking trails, museums, and gardens.

There are several interesting sights here. For example, you can see the Hollywood Sign, the Griffith Observatory, and the Natural History Museum.

Plus, you can hike, bike, picnic, and camp in the park.

4. Downtown Los Angeles

Downtown Los Angeles is the center of commerce and entertainment in Los Angeles. It's full of skyscrapers, hotels, shopping malls, and restaurants.

There are tons of things to do here, especially if you love sports. You can watch a game at Dodger Stadium, catch a Lakers game, or attend a USC football game.

5. Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills is a neighborhood in Los Angeles. It was founded in 1887 and is considered one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in America.

There are numerous mansions, expensive stores, and fancy restaurants in Beverly Hills.

Some of the most famous celebrities live here. You can visit their homes, walk down Rodeo Drive, and eat at trendy eateries.

These are just a few of the places to visit in Los Angeles. What are your favorite places to go in the city?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# la# los angeles# things to do in los angeles# places to go in los angeles

Comments / 0

Published by

Travel Writer & Content Creator

North Carolina State
325 followers

More from Becca C

Carmel-by-the-sea, CA

Why You Must Visit Carmel by the Sea, California

You probably know about California’s biggest cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Hollywood, but the small town of Carmel by the Sea is one of the best places to go if you're looking for something special.

Read full story
New York City, NY

5 Things To Do With Your Family in NYC

Family vacations are one of life’s greatest pleasures. They bring us together and give us an opportunity to spend quality time with our loved ones. However, traveling with children can be challenging. There are so many places to visit, so much to see, and so many things to do.

Read full story
Charleston, SC

5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SC

Charleston has been named one of America's most charming cities by Travel + Leisure magazine. And for good reason! Charleston offers visitors an array of unique attractions, delicious food, and gorgeous scenery.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

5 Romantic Spots in NYC for Couples

New York City has plenty of romantic spots for couples to visit together. Here are five places to go in NYC for couples. Brooklyn Bridge Park is an urban park located between Manhattan and Brooklyn. This scenic spot offers views of the East River and the Statue of Liberty.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides Gamble

Las Vegas has so much going on, but it’s definitely known best for its party and gambling scene. What you might not realize is that there are actually so many really neat things to see and do in Vegas that don’t require you to gamble or party if that’s not your thing.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip

This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!

Read full story
13 comments
Tallahassee, FL

7 Fun Things to Do in Tallahassee With Your Family

Finding fun things to do in Tallahassee is easier than you may think! There are many Tallahassee attractions that will be fun for everyone in the family to explore. This place is the main destination if you want to have education and entertainment at the same time, you find it in the center of Tallahassee the CLC has a simulator that will make you experience the adventure of a mission in outer space, it has a theater with 3D reality and a dome and planetarium where you will learn about the stars and planets, it also has at the disposal of its visitors a library with good quality Imax documentaries and entertaining simulations for all ages, demonstrations of camps and offers a series of conferences designed so that education community is successful.

Read full story
California State

5 Things To Do in California For Couples

Looking for things to do in California as a couple? You’re in luck because there is plenty!. Whether you want to do touristy things, go to amusement parks, sit on the beach, or explore nature, you will for sure find something to enjoy!

Read full story
7 comments
Santa Barbara, CA

7 Fun Things to do in Santa Barbara

Looking for something fun to do in Santa Barbara? If you need a place to relax and enjoy- here are seven things to do in Santa Barbara:. Founded in 1941, located on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art has been collecting art for over 70 years. It now houses a collection of over 27,000 pieces of American art.

Read full story
Solvang, CA

12 Fun Things to Do in Solvang, California

Solvang, California is known as the “Danish Capital of America” and for good reason. The whole town is designed with Danish architecture and culture in mind. It’s the perfect place to travel alone, as there is a lot to do and see.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022

If you’re looking to have a few days away for a west coast staycation, then these weekend trips fromSeattle are sure to give you some great ideas. You may as well start packing your bags now!

Read full story
New York City, NY

10 Free Things To Do in NYC This Year

For a notoriously expensive city, there are actually many fun, free things to do in NYC!. You can explore so many cool things in New York City for free without sacrificing quality.

Read full story
1 comments
Yosemite National Park, CA

Yosemite Day Trip: 8 Things to Do and See

Yosemite National Park is one of the most visited National parks in the United States of America, and for good reason. There are so many amazing things to see and do inside of its 761,267 acres. Because the park is so large you could never see everything in one day, however here you will find a list of the highlights that you can experience in just a day trip to Yosemite.

Read full story
1 comments
Joshua Tree, CA

9 Places to Visit in Joshua Tree on a Day Trip

Joshua Tree National Park in southeastern California is roughly the size of Rhode Island and encompasses 800,000 acres. This national park is a great place to spend a day of your vacation exploring.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

7 Fun Things to Do in Seattle

Seattle is part of the Pacific Northwest and is an enchanting region from which various legends have sprung. It has access to the mountains, the forest, the ocean, desert, city, farmland, islands, and even a volcano. From city life experiences to majestic natural experiences, there are tons of things to see in the Emerald City.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYC

Feeling like you need a break from the hustle and bustle of New York City? You’re not alone! Luckily, there are plenty of great solo weekend getaways from NYC that will help you relax, reset, and recharge. Whether you’re looking for a beach escape, a nature retreat, or a solo adventure, we’ve got you covered.

Read full story
Asheville, NC

11 Things to Do Alone in Asheville

Asheville is a city that is perfect for anyone looking for a little bit of adventure. However, if you’re looking to do things by yourself, it can be tough to figure out what to do. That’s why we’ve put together this list of 11 things to do alone in Asheville.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy