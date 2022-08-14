Portland, OR

5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip

This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:

Portland

There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!

You can walk, bike, ride the streetcar, or rent a scooter to get you around the city.

The Portland International Rose Test Garden is home to more than 550 species of roses. It is gorgeous when they are all in full bloom.

Forest Park is an oasis of green inside of the city. It has more than 5000 acres it is one of the world’s largest urban forests.

Hungry from all of your sightseeing? Then head over to the 5th Avenue Food Cart Pod. Here you can find a unique meal or snack. After all, Portland is known for its amazing food.

Old Chinatown, Pioneer Courthouse Square, Washington Park, and the Portland Art Museum are all worth checking out if you have the time while in Portland. 

Cannon Beach

Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach, Oregon may be one of the most recognizable natural attractions in all of Oregon.

Featured in major motion pictures like The Goonies, and Kindergarten Cop this 235-foot rock formation juts up out of the ocean. The best time to visit Haystack Rock is during low tide so that you can see the colorful sea creatures living in the tide pools at the base of the rock.

Haystack Rock is not the only attraction to see in Cannon Beach.

There are more than 15 art galleries in Cannon Beach, and it is also home to some amazing food at restaurants like the Sea Level Bakery and Coffee, MacGregor’s Whiskey Bar and Restaurant, and the Wayfarer. 

Crater Lake National Park

Crater Lake National Park is Oregon’s only national park. It is the home of Crater Lake, the deepest lake in the United States, and the 9th deepest lake in the world.

The lake was formed more than 7,700 years ago when Mount Mazama, a 12,000-foot volcano erupted and collapsed.

The waters of Crater Lake are crystal clear and deep blue, and with more than 183,000 acres the park has lots to explore. You can fish, canoe, ski, camp, hike, or take a scenic drive around the rim of the volcano. 

Powell’s Books

Powell’s Books is the world’s largest independently owned bookstore and its flagship store is located in Portland, Oregon. It actually covers an entire city block!

If you are a book lover and even if you aren’t you should pop in and check it out.

Powell’s Books offers new, used, and rare books and with over 4 million titles in stock, the whole family can find something that they will enjoy reading. 

Astoria

The city of Astoria is the oldest city in Oregon. Astoria was founded in 1811, and named for John Jacob Astor.

Astoria has been the location for several major motion pictures like Free Willy and The Goonies, you may even recognize the iconic Astoria-Megler bridge that connects Oregon and Washington over the Columbia River. 

While visiting Astoria make sure that you visit the Astoria Column for amazing views, take a ride on the recently restored old 300 trolley, and visit the Columbia River Maritime Museum. 

