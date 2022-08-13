7 Fun Things to Do in Tallahassee With Your Family

Finding fun things to do in Tallahassee is easier than you may think! There are many Tallahassee attractions that will be fun for everyone in the family to explore.

Let’s explore some options below:

Challenger Learning CentrE

This place is the main destination if you want to have education and entertainment at the same time, you find it in the center of Tallahassee the CLC has a simulator that will make you experience the adventure of a mission in outer space, it has a theater with 3D reality and a dome and planetarium where you will learn about the stars and planets, it also has at the disposal of its visitors a library with good quality Imax documentaries and entertaining simulations for all ages, demonstrations of camps and offers a series of conferences designed so that education community is successful.

This destination is perfect to learn without getting bored as it will provide you with lifelong learning. This place is located on Duval Street in Tallahassee.

The Knott House Museum

The Knott House Museum has existed since 1834 and is known for being the place where President Abraham Lincoln read the Emancipation Proclamation.

This place belonged to William Knott and his wife, but it was donated to the Tallahassee town’s historic preservation board, this museum opened in 1992 and currently, visits can be made with a guide to teach you more about the history of this place and the entire area surrounding the house, thanks to some history teachers who work here. This place is located on park avenue

St Marks Wildlife Refuge

The refuge opens its doors for the first time in 1931 to provide refuge for migratory birds in the winter season. This refuge is one of the most historic in the national system of wildlife refuges. They have a total of 80,000 acres that are distributed in different counties.

This includes 43 miles along the Florida Gulf Coast and is part of the complex of shelters throughout North Florida. You find it on Lighthouse Road in St Marks.

The refuge has islands, streams, and estuaries of several Florida rivers, is home to various animals and plant species, the refuge is linked to the cultural past, and is home to the popular St Marks Lighthouse, which was created in 1842 and still serves its functions today. 17,000 acres are protected by wildlife law, it has a pineland management research area, it has an area with world-class birds and the best water in Florida.

Lofty Pursuits

This place is a toy store with a history that also has a traditional American soda fountain in the center. Hard candies from the Victorian era are also made, making a show that any visitor will be able to see the process of making the candies.

The store offers original and creative toys and the best food options in its soda fountain. It is listed as one of the Florida state artisan food stores by the NY Times. This place is open every day of the week, visit their website to find out the hours they currently work. You can find this curious store in Market street

Alfred B. Maclay State Park

If you’re looking for free things to do in Tallahassee, there are multiple beautiful parks worth exploring on your trip to this part of Florida.

If you are fond of plants and you enjoy visits and a good walk in the botanical gardens this place is perfect for you, this state park is named after Alfred B. Maclay, its terrain extends approximately between 1,176 acres. This place also functions as a district of the history of the United States, it is known as an archaeological and historical district related to the Killearn plantation.

Here you can find many buildings that were built in 1823, the year it first opened its doors to the public. Many people come to see the different species of flowers and the aesthetics of this park, here you can find camellias, azaleas, and many more.

There are also gardens inspired by Japan where you will get shades that are perfect for taking afternoon walks on its trails and visiting the arboretum where you will find native plants of the region. You can also come and bring your bike, go hiking and fishing in the park’s lake or your favorite sport. You find it on Thomasville road

Lake Ella

The name of this lake is Lake Ella, it is a 12-acre space located throughout the center of Fred Drake Park. This park brings fountains, picnic spots, and trails where you can spend hours walking and enjoying the outdoors around Lake Ella, enjoy the picturesque green of this place, and fill yourself with tranquility.

If you are a nature lover and enjoy these types of places, here you can skate, walk, run or bring your bicycle and take a walk on the trails, also you can exercise and sports outdoors and if you like animals you will be surprised with the large number of varied species that make life in the grounds of this place, including ducks, geese, and turtles that live in the waters of the lake and come out from time to time to interact with visitors.

Shop At Bradley’s Country Store

If you’re looking for some things to do near Tallahassee if you’re not directly in the city, it’s worth checking out Bradley’s Country Store.

This store is located about 12 miles from Tallahassee, on County Highway 151. In the community called Felkel, this store has 17 buildings, most of which are marked by a vernacular, and is on 31 acres. The esteemed Mrs. Bradley in 1910 began selling sausages to her neighbors in the town, this store was built in 1927 and served her community since then, here you will find a cane press, an oven to produce syrup after over the years a syrup house was founded to store the production. Giving way to the construction of a mill and a plant to process sausages.

Today, this famous Ms. Bradley store continues to grow in popularity as visitors experiment with shopping for 20th-century food. In 1984 it was considered a historical place. Bradley’s also provides a variety of canned, dry, and daily necessities, but also makes its foods such as liver pudding, pork rinds, hogshead cheese, and grits and cornmeal straight from its mill and cane syrup.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, there is a lot of stuff to do in Tallahassee, Florida with the family! There is an abundance of fun places to go in Tallahassee, and in the surrounding area.

Originally Posted On: https://shescatchingflights.com/things-to-do-in-tallahassee-florida/