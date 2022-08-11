10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022

If you’re looking to have a few days away for a west coast staycation, then these weekend trips from Seattle are sure to give you some great ideas. You may as well start packing your bags now!

The west coast is so picturesque and has a lot of wilderness, so you’ll find a lot of suggestions for nature based locations. If you’re looking to explore some city life though, don’t worry, we have you covered for that too!

10 Weekend Trips from Seattle

The Mount Rainier National Park

Many people from within the country and around the world come to Seattle to visit Mount Rainier. The mountain is the most glaciated in the US, with a total of 25 glaciers. Some people come to learn about the history of the native Americans with the mountain. Others come to enjoy a thrilling hike to the top of the 14410 feet mountain. If you love hiking, you can bring along a group of friends and follow the numerous trail paths to the top and the view of the several valleys.

Canva Pro

You are welcome to bring your children to Mount Rainier National Park. There are also activities for kids that do not require strenuous exercise. The park is a great place to introduce your children to the real camping experience instead of your backyard. You also have the option of bringing your tent or hiring one.

If you only want to do something for one day, pack your favorite meal and snacks for a picnic. You can also bring your favorite book to read under the tree while admiring the wildflowers that bloom in the middle of July every year.

Mount Rainier National Park also offers summer and winter activities such as a ranger-led snowshoe walk, winter camping, and sledding in the paradise area. In the valleys, you will also see children skiing and snowboarding. Finally, if you enjoy wildlife, there are over 200 species to be found in the park.

Canva Pro

North Cascades National Park

It’s sometimes a good idea to get out of the city and go on a relaxing trip that includes nature and wildlife, as well as peace and fresh air. The North Cascades National Park offers a variety of exciting outdoor activities and adventures. You can bring your car and drive back and forth on the paved North Cascades Highway. You will also come across several beautiful sceneries, lakes, and hiking trails.

One of the trails you should take is the Sterling Munro Trail, which leads to the Picket Range viewpoint, from which you can see the rocky and snowy mountain. Another viewpoint that provides a scenic view of the Skagit Gorge and Gorge Dam is the Gorge Lake Overlook. There are numerous other overlooks, trails, and lakes to visit, including the:

Diablo lake vista point

Rose lake overlook

Washington pass overlook

Paths of the Cedars Nature Walk · Ladder Creek Falls

Thornton Lake

Thunder Knob

Desolatioin Peak

Maple Pass Look

Rainy Lake

Blue Lake

Hidden Lake

Rainbow Loop

Pacific Crest Trail

Ensure that you also visit the Stehekin community located at the end of Lake Chelan. Stehekin has camping facilities, but you can only get there by foot, plane, or boat.

As we’ve seen, exploring the North Cascades National Park will take at least two or three days to see everything. Some people can even spend a week exploring the park.

San Juan Islands

The San Juan Islands has a lot of activities that you can do with your friends and family. Before you pack your bags, you need to decide whether you are going for a one-day trip or sleeping there for a couple of days. You can also choose to do many activities each weekend if you have work and your kids need to go to school during the week.

Several hotels in San Juan provide lodging, like the ones in Friday Harbour. You can also go camping at the peaceful and well-known Lakedale Resort. Furthermore, you should also check out the camping areas at San Juan County Park.

Canva Pro

The San Juan Islands comprises four significant islands: Ocas, San Juan, Shaw, and Lopez. On each of the islands, there are a variety of activities for you and your family to enjoy. Your children will be fascinated by the Whale Museum, but they will be even more wowed when they see actual whales in their natural habitat at the Whale watching. Other things to do on the San Juan Islands include:

A Place to Play

Zip San Juan

San Juan County Fair & Fair Grounds

Tide Pooling

Pelindaba Lavender Farm

Explore the Alpaca Farm

Check out Mona the Carmel

Visit the famous Popeye seal by the harbor

Your Child can become a junior ranger at the San Juan National.

Leavenworth

Leavenworth is a small German village in Washington that offers year-round activities. However, it is best known for its festival activities. People decorate the town with Christmas lights during the lighting festival in December. While in January, people celebrate the Bavarian Icefest.

The village has sports activities like cross country skiing or Snowshoe at Leavenworth Ski hill and Leavenworth sports club. Furthermore, when skiing at Steven Pass at night, you can enjoy the town’s beautiful light.

You can also go on a nature adventure by exploring the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest that surrounds Leavenworth. Furthermore, you can hike and explore the Icicle Village Resort. People also love camping at Lake Wenatchee state park. So you can bring your camping gear.

Other activities in town do not involve sweating, is going to the farmers’ market. You can also take your time off and go to the Alpine Spa at the Icicle village when your kids are distracted at the Leavenworth Summer Theater.

There are accommodations at Bavaria Lodge, Posthotel, and Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort for those who are not comfortable camping.

Olympic National Park

You can relieve your daily stress by visiting the Olympic National Park, which contains the famous Hurricane Ridge. This location provides an excellent view of the June blooming flowers and the vibrant vegetation. You will also see wild animals like mountain goats, deer, and others.

Visitors to the Sol Duc Valley also enjoy swimming in the hot springs and diving at the waterfalls. If you want to be alone, you can walk along the coast’s beaches.

Some people do not enjoy vacations unless they include competitive activities such as biking. If you are one of them, you can either bring your mountain bike or rent one at the Olympic National Park.

Aside from biking, you can also participate in challenging water sports such as kayaking or whitewater rafting on the Queets, Quinalt, and Hoh rivers. Beginners and children can test their skills in the still waters of the Elwah River Dam. Lakes with still waters include Lake Ozette, Lake Quinalt, and Lake Cresent.

Hiking is another enjoyable activity you can do with your friends. Hiking through the Hoh Rainforest allows you to see the beautiful canopy trees and wildlife. You can also explore the Lake Crescent Lodge’s trails, such as the Spruce Railroad Trail.

Mount Hood

Mt. Hood attracts visitors because of its beautiful scenery, historical sites, recreational activities, and ski resorts. Day hikes are a better way to explore the beautiful Mt. Hood forest. Bring your camera to capture the beautiful landscapes along the trails to Trillium Lake, Lost Lake, and Mirror Lake.

All you need is a wilderness permit, which you can obtain at the reception desk for those who enjoy going on night adventures, mainly backpackers. You can also explore Mt. Hood Forest by biking or horseback riding the Timberline trail, which leads to town.

Canva Pro

Other recreational activities include camping at Still Creek, Trillium Lake, and Hood View. RVs are also permitted on the camping grounds. The camping grounds have cabins, vault toilets, and fire rings, which is a plus. You can also bring your picnic bags with you to set up your picnic table.

Skiing is one of those activities that never gets old in the winter. Fortunately, the Mt. Hood Meadow resort has skiing, and the Mt. Hood Skibowl has night skiing.

Lastly, you can also learn more about the area’s history through the Mt. Hood Cultural Center and Museum.

Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument

Mount St. Helens is a great idea when thinking of weekend trips from Seattle. Mt. St. Helens primarily draws visitors who want to see the active volcano. The volcano last erupted 40 years ago, resulting in a stunning landslide. You can begin by learning about volcanoes and watching an eruption video at the Forest Learning Center. Even though it is a timber promotion center, they provide free education. The place also has trails that overlook the Toutle River.

People also stop at the Elk Rock Viewpoint, located at the base of Mount St. Helens, to view the blast zone. From there, you will see Castle Lake, which was formed due to the mountain’s eruption to create a dam.

Canva Pro

The Loowit Viewpoint provides a lovely view of the wildflowers in bloom. Hiking on the dirt paths will allow you to explore the area and get a closer look at the Scarlet Paintbrush and Purple Turtlehead Flowers.

If you want to see the crater floor of Mount St. Hellens, you can go to the Johnson Ridge Observatory. You will also see the canyons formed when the volcano erupted and debris rushed down the mountain. Aside from site viewing, Johnson Ridge Observatory charges a small fee to watch a movie of Mount St Helens’ eruption.

In the end, all these site viewings will leave you exhausted and hungry. The Hoffstadt Bluffs Visitor Center serves refreshments and meals. This restaurant also offers helicopter rides above Mount St. Helens for about $150 per person.

Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon, is home to some of the best postcard scenery images. Both natural and artificial features contribute to the creation of the most beautiful artistic photographs. You can get to explore the town through walking tours. A walking tour will help you understand Portland from the commoners’ point of view. Numerous walking tours provide local tour guides who will give you an honest review of some of the places you visit.

If you get tired of walking, you can stop by one of the local restaurants and sample some local cuisine. Make sure to try some of Portland’s famous donuts. Furthermore, Portland is well-known for its food trucks, which serve delicious food that would cost twice as much in a restaurant.

What is a town tour if not accompanied by a nature adventure? You can park your hiking boots for the Columbia River Gorge and Forest Park, where you will get to see some beautiful nature scenes as well as some wildlife.

Canva Pro

In addition to the food tour, you can sample some of Portland’s best breweries. The city organizes several trips to microbreweries. Therefore, if you enjoy beers, you can bring your friends along to sample some of their local beers.

There are also parks where adults and children can relax, such as Laurelhurst Park and Washington Park. You can unwind at a mall restaurant in the parks while your children play on the playground and fly kites.

Long Beach

Long Beach Island is one of my favorite places to visit as well. As the name implies, the city is located along the coast, which means numerous beach activities. A long walk along the beach is an excellent way to clear your mind. You can also bring your children, who may become distracted while beachcombing for unique items washed up on the shore by the ocean. You can spice up your beach tour by riding a horse to cover more ground without getting tired.

Long Beach also has the World Kite Museum, which highlights the city’s kite-flying culture. The museum displays various kite designs as well as the history of kite flying. If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to attend the Washington State International Kite Festival, which takes place every August on one weekend.

People also enjoy the Long Beach sculptures of the American explorers’ Lewis and Clerk. As a result, don’t forget to bring out your phone to take an Instagram-worthy photo.

Tacoma

Tacoma is a popular tourist destination due to Mount Rainier. People frequently take weekend or day trips to experience wildlife and nature which is why this is a great idea for one of your weekend trips from Seattle. There are also a bunch of activities that you can enjoy at Mount Rainer.

Some of the nature parks I recommend visiting are Wright and Point Defiance Parks in Tacoma. You are welcome to bring your children to these Tacoma Parks. Wright Park has a playground for children and a pond where you can gaze into the water and reflect on your life. There is also a zoo and aquarium at Point Defiance where your children can learn about the fish and zoo animals.

Tacoma is also a creative city with many artists. That is why the city has so many museums. The Museums also help us learn more about the culture and history of the people in Tacoma. Among the museums are:

Museum of glass

LeMay America’s Car Museum

Washington Tourist State History Museum

Tacoma Art Museum

Hopefully, this collection of weekend trips from Seattle has given you some great ideas for your weekend away!

Originally Posted On: https://shescatchingflights.com/weekend-trips-from-seattle/