7 Fun Things to Do in Seattle

Seattle is part of the Pacific Northwest and is an enchanting region from which various legends have sprung. It has access to the mountains, the forest, the ocean, desert, city, farmland, islands, and even a volcano. From city life experiences to majestic natural experiences, there are tons of things to see in the Emerald City.

Pike Place Market

To begin, you will want to stop by Pike Place Market. This incredible market is one of the country’s oldest farmer’s markets encompassing 9 full acres of land. There’s a historic arcade, winding alleys, stairways and lower levels that offer a variety of multisensory experiences.

At Pike Place, you can taste what’s in season, listen to a Motown or bluegrass classic while traveling through the crafts market, peruse comics and collectibles, and enjoy remarkable magic tricks.

You can even experience the market in a whole new way with a variety of different walking tours. Experienced guides will give you a peek into the happenings of the busy neighborhood. Tours include art, food, cooking classes, introductions to merchants, and interesting historical facts.

Don’t forget to take your camera!

Space Needle

The Space Needle is truly awe-inspiring. This is definitely a must-see attraction where you can experience two entirely new levels of thrills.

You get to experience two thrilling adventures: Skyrisers and The Loupe. Lean into breathtaking views on tilted glass benches in the Skyrisers. Or, step into the Loupe which is the world’s first and only rotating glass floor.

You get to do both with your ticket, and you also get a welcome photo and a sky high selfie. Don’t forget to stop by the Loupe Lounge for incredible food, or the Atmos Cafe for espresso, beer, or wine.

Chihuly Garden and Glass

Fill your trip with bold, bright colors and beautiful blooms at the Chihuly Garden and Glass. It’s worth going to Seattle for just this experience. Words just can’t describe it.

The museum exhibition includes eight galleries, the centerpiece glasshouse, and an extravagant garden. And, if you want to know how all of these beautiful pieces of work came together, you can venture to the theatre where you can watch short videos on Chihuly’s working process.

Filled with intricate pieces of colorful glass creations, this is a place you won’t want to cross off your list.

Pioneer Square

Pioneer Square is the birthplace of Seattle. In fact, they claim it was the first neighborhood in Seattle. With a rich history known for its renaissance and rival architecture, art walks, night life, delicious restaurants,and quickie boutiques, you’ll want a whole day to explore the depth of Pioneer Square.

The art walk takes place every Thursday, so if you can, make sure to plan this experience for a Thursday. You won’t want to miss it! In addition you have access to museums, Waterfall Garden Parks, Pioneer Park, and more…

Ballard Farmers Market

Only open since 2000, Ballard Farmers Market is Seattle’s first and only year-round neighborhood farmer’s market. This massive farmer’s market operates along the historic cobblestone stretch of Ballard Avenue between Vernon Place and 22nd Avenue.

There are over a hundred vendors lined up in the streets where you can find plenty of fresh organic fruits and vegetables, cheese, nuts, jams, and fresh baked goods. Additionally, you can get fresh seafood, flowers, and more while street musicians entertain you along the way.

Mount Rainier National Park

I told you there was a volcano, and here at Mount Rainier National Park, you can see it! If you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life, this park is the perfect place to be.

With picturesque views, you can explore nature like never before. The volcano, Mount Rainier is the most glaciated peak in the U.S. and spawns five major rivers. There’s a beautiful wildflower meadow that rings the icy volcano while ancient forests cloak its lower slopes. Wildlife abounds at this national park, and discovery is awaiting you at every corner.

And, if you feel up to it, you can always rent a campsite at Cougar Rock Campground.

Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill is arguably the most fun neighborhood in Seattle. The diverse Capitol Hill is packed with hip bars, gay clubs, a variety of eateries, laid back coffee shops, and Indie stores.

You can visit museums, take a stroll through the Japanese Garden, watch a foreign film at the Egyptian theatre, or listen to a live band at The Crocodile. You won’t run out of things to do when you head to the Hill.

We have come to the end of our Seattle itinerary, but there is no shortage of places and fun things to do in Seattle.

