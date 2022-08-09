5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYC

Feeling like you need a break from the hustle and bustle of New York City? You’re not alone! Luckily, there are plenty of great solo weekend getaways from NYC that will help you relax, reset, and recharge. Whether you’re looking for a beach escape, a nature retreat, or a solo adventure, we’ve got you covered.

While some places on this list are easier to get to by car, others are accessible by train or bus. And, if you’re worried about being bored while traveling solo, don’t be! There are plenty of activities and attractions to keep you busy, no matter where you go.

Here are our top picks for solo weekend getaways from NYC:

1. Montauk, NY

If you’re looking for a beach escape, Montauk is the perfect place to go. This charming seaside town is located at the easternmost tip of Long Island and is known for its beautiful beaches, amazing seafood, and laid-back vibe. While it’s definitely a popular spot in the summertime, it’s also a great place to visit in the off-season when you can enjoy its quieter atmosphere.

How to Get There from NYC: Montauk is located about 120 miles from NYC, so the best way to get there is by car. If you don’t have your own, you can always rent one for the weekend. There is also a train that goes from NYC’s Penn Station to Montauk, but it takes about 5 hours, so we recommend driving if you can.

2. The Catskills

Just two hours from the city, the Catskills offer a welcome respite from the concrete jungle. With its towering mountains and pristine lakes, the region is perfect for hiking, camping, and fishing. In addition, the area is home to a number of charming towns and villages, making it easy to find a quiet place to relax and recharge.

It offers a scenic escape from the hustle and bustle of NYC. The area is also home to several wineries and breweries.

How to Get There from NYC: The Catskills are located about 3 hours from NYC, so driving is the best option. To get there by train or bus, takes about 2-3 hours.

3. Newport, RI

If you’re looking for a chic weekend getaway, Newport is the perfect spot. This historic seaside town is known for its beautiful mansions, great shopping, and wonderful restaurants. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a leisurely weekend of exploring and indulging.

How to Get There from NYC: Newport is located about 3 hours from NYC by car. If you don’t have your own, you can always rent one for the weekend. You can also take the train from NYC’s Penn Station, which takes about 4 hours.

4. Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is a great option for those looking to escape the city. The region is home to a number of state parks and historic sites, as well as numerous wineries and breweries.

It is a charming small town located just a few hours north of NYC. This quaint community is home to lovely antique shops, great restaurants, and a lively art scene. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a relaxed weekend of strolling and exploring.

How to Get There from NYC: Hudson is located about 2 hours from NYC by car. If you don’t have your own, you can always rent one for the weekend. You can also take the Amtrak train from NYC’s Penn Station which also takes about 2-3 hours.

5. Bear Mountain, NY

Bear Mountain is a great option for those who want to escape the city but still be close to all the action. This small town is located just an hour from NYC and is home to a number of hiking trails, museums, and historic sites.

In addition, Bear Mountain State Park offers stunning views of the Hudson River and is perfect for a day of hiking or picnicking.

How to Get There from NYC: Bear Mountain is located about 1 hour from NYC by car. If you don’t have your own, you can always rent one for the day or take the Metro-North train from Grand Central Station.

Final Thoughts

These are just a few of the many great solo weekend getaway destinations from NYC. So whether you’re looking to relax, enjoy some beach time, or simply explore a new town, there’s sure to be a destination on this list that’s perfect for you.

