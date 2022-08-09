Asheville is a city that is perfect for anyone looking for a little bit of adventure. However, if you’re looking to do things by yourself, it can be tough to figure out what to do. That’s why we’ve put together this list of 11 things to do alone in Asheville.

From exploring the city’s vibrant art scene to hiking in the beautiful mountains, there is something for everyone here. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your solo trip with the help of this list!

1. Visit the Biltmore Estate

No trip to Asheville is complete without a visit to the Biltmore Estate. This historic home is one of the most popular attractions in the city and for good reason. Take a self-guided tour of the mansion and grounds, and be sure to stop by the on-site winery for a tasting.

If you’re feeling adventurous, sign up for a behind-the-scenes tour to see how the estate runs. You can also explore the grounds on your own by walking around or joining a tour.

No matter how you choose to spend your time at the Biltmore Estate, you’re sure to have a memorable experience.

2. Stroll Through the Botanical Gardens

Asheville is home to a number of beautiful gardens, but the Botanical Gardens are definitely worth a visit. With over 12 acres of land to explore, you’ll find plenty of things to see and do here.

Take a leisurely stroll through the gardens, and be sure to stop by the butterfly house. You can also attend one of the many events that are held here throughout the year, such as concerts and workshops.

No matter what time of year you visit, you’re sure to enjoy your time at the Botanical Gardens.

3. Visit the Asheville Art Museum

If you’re a fan of art, then you’ll want to add the Asheville Art Museum to your list of things to do. This museum is home to a collection of works by local and regional artists, as well as traveling exhibitions.

Spend some time exploring the galleries, and then stop by the Museum Store to pick up a souvenir. The Asheville Art Museum is the perfect place to spend a few hours if you’re looking for things to do alone in Asheville.

4. Take a Hike in the Mountains

Asheville is surrounded by beautiful mountains, and there are plenty of trails to explore. Whether you’re looking for an easy hike or something more challenging, you’ll find what you’re looking for here.

If you’re new to hiking, be sure to stop by one of the visitor centers to get a map of the area. You can also pick up a trail guide so you can learn about the different plants and animals that you may see along the way.

There are plenty of things to see and do in Asheville, but taking a hike in the mountains is definitely one of the best things to do alone.

5. Sample the Local Cuisine

Asheville is known for its food scene, and there are plenty of great places to eat. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a sit-down meal, you’ll find what you’re looking for here.

Be sure to try some of the local specialties, such as Asheville-style pizza and Appalachian-style BBQ. You can also find a great selection of craft beer, wine, and spirits here.

No matter what you’re in the mood for, you’ll be able to find it in Asheville.

6. Go Shopping Downtown

Asheville’s downtown area is home to a number of great shops, and you’re sure to find something that catches your eye. Browse through the local boutiques, and be sure to stop by the farmers’ market for fresh produce.

You can also find a great selection of souvenirs to take home with you. From t-shirts to handmade pottery, you’ll be able to find the perfect memento of your trip.

Spending a day shopping in Asheville is the perfect way to relax and explore the city.

7. Visit the River Arts District

The River Arts District is a must-see for any art lover. This area is home to a number of galleries, studios, and shops.

Spend some time walking around and exploring the different businesses. You can also take a class or participate in a workshop. The River Arts District is the perfect place to find things to do alone in Asheville.

8. Visit the Different Wineries

Asheville is home to a number of different wineries, and each one offers a unique experience. Spend some time sampling the different wines, and be sure to take a tour of the facilities. You can also attend one of the many events that are held at the wineries throughout the year.

9. Sample the Local Beer at Asheville’s Breweries

Asheville is known for its craft beer, and there are a number of great breweries to choose from. This is a great place to sample the local flavors, and you’re sure to find a new favorite. You can also take a tour of the breweries to learn about the brewing process.

10. Take a Scenic Drive

Asheville is surrounded by beautiful mountains, and there are plenty of great scenic drives to take. Whether you’re looking for a short drive or a longer road trip, you’ll find what you’re looking for here. Be sure to bring your camera so you can capture the incredible views.

11. Relax at One of the Best Asheville Spas

After a long day of exploring Asheville, there’s nothing better than relaxing at a spa. You can choose from a variety of different treatments, and you’re sure to leave feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. We love The Grove Park Inn Spa, which offers a variety of treatments and amenities.

Final Thoughts

Asheville is a great place to visit, and there are plenty of things to do on your own. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing vacation or an adventure, you’ll find what you’re looking for here. Be sure to add these things to your list so you can make the most of your trip. Thanks for reading! We hope this post was helpful.

