Spring Break Travel: My Experience Booking an All-Inclusive Getaway to Cancun with CheapCaribbean

Dreams Riviera Maya Cancun Resort. Photo by Becca Blond

Disclosure: CheapCaribbean hosted me on this trip to Dreams Riviera Maya Cancun Resort. But the opinions expressed in this post are entirely my own. I never accept hosted visits with the promise of positive coverage and I always tell the truth about my experiences.

I’m flying through Nichupte Lagoon's clear turquoise water in the Mexican Caribbean on a mini speed boat. My friend Lani is driving, I’m just soaking up the scenery. The Cancun Hotel Zone skyline is on my left, open sea all the way to the horizon on my right. We are on a girls getaway vacation at the Dreams Riviera Maya just outside Cancun.

After about 20-minutes of driving we reach the reef at Punta Nizuc and stop for a snorkel in the world’s second largest reef system. This snorkeling spot also sits at the edge of the MUSA Cancun underwater museum. The museum is famous for its submerged sculptures that make for great GoPro content.

The minispeed boats we road to the reef. Photo by Becca Blond

Today's excursion is called the Cancun Jungle Tour and we booked it through the travel website CheapCaribbean, also used for the hotel portion of our trip. In operation for more than 22-years, the travel website offers package deals on all-inclusive vacations to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America for more than 22 years.

Lani and I in Cancun. Photo by Becca Blond

The CheapCaribbean website is easy to navigate. You can search by destination, deal, or resort brand. You’ll also be able to search for hotel and flight deals, hotel only, and even cruises. The deals at the upper mid-range and luxury resorts in their collection can be as all-inclusive as you want.

You can book flights, resorts, airport transfers, and excursions all as one package or pick and choose between. I also liked the in-depth descriptions written about each resort that included "what we love" and "need to know" sections for quick reference.

For those on a strict budget, seeing exactly what you’ll pay for everything at once takes away a lot of anxiety. CheapCaribbean also runs promotional deals year-round.

Where We Stayed: Dreams Cancun Riviera Maya

Dreams Resort Cancun as seen from the balcony of my room. Photo by Becca Blond

Lani and I chose the 4-star Dreams Cancun Riviera Maya - All Inclusive for our stay. Since we were only traveling for three nights, we wanted a destination that was not more than a 5-hour flight from our home base in Denver and to which we could take a direct flight.

I also picked this property because it was pet-friendly, so I wanted Poppy to be able to check it out from the dog perspective. She enjoyed the amenities that included a lot of treats. It was great to be able to search CheapCaribbean’s site for pet friendly hotels (note: that the dog friendly properties usually only accept dogs that are less than 20lbs).

The hotel reviews on CheapCaribbean were all quite positive, so I was curious to see if the hotel lived up to its reputation (i.e. if the reviews were legit).

It did. This hotel isn’t the most posh place I’ve stayed, but for the price (around $200 per person per night all-inclusive) it worked well. Lani, who travels less frequently than me, thought it was amazing and was particularly impressed with the food and beverages.

Dreams Riviera Cancun is a pet friendly property for small dogs. Poppy loved her stay. Photo by Becca Blond

What The Resort Was Like

The grounds here are quite lovely with lots of tropical foliage and multiple are swimming pools. The resort is set on a long stretch of gold sand beach studded by palms and facing the blue waters of the Caribbean Sea. At certain times of year the water here can be murky with seaweed, but this is a problem throughout the Mexican Caribbean and not exclusive to this beach. Private cabanas on the beach can be arranged. The buildings are done up in a Mexican Hacienda style and the public spaces are impressive. There were a number of fun Instagram or TikTokable signs around the resort, giving it a fun vibe.

Cabanas on the beachfront. Photo by Becca Blond

The rooms and suites have been recently renovated and are in unique octagonal shapes. I really liked the furnished balcony with a jetted tub. It had a great view of the pools and the ocean beyond. The bathroom ran the whole length of the room, separated by a wall, and offered plenty of mirror space to get ready, double sinks, a stand alone shower and another bathtub. Our room was on the Preferred Club level. It offered extra amenities like premium beverages, which is something we took full advantage of.

There was plenty to eat and drink on property with nine different restaurant and choices. There are five a la carte restaurants that have high quality food, considering this is an an all-inclusive. My favorites were El Patio, which served modern Mexican fare in fun environs. And Bordeaux, which is their most upscale restaurant, and does French fare. It wasn't the best French food I'd ever eaten, but it was still quite tasty. And ordering a three course menu here was fun, knowing I wouldn’t be paying a bill at the end.

The tacos at Dreams Riviera Maya were delicious. Photo by Becca Blond

Other dining options included a buffet restaurant where breakfast is served (the Bloody Mary bar out front is a must), a poolside grill, and a pan Asian restaurant with a Hibachi/Teppanyaki table. At night the resort has evening entertainment including some fun shows.

Also make sure to check out the Dreams Spa by Pevonia. It has a great hydrotherapy circuit. I also had an hour long deep tissue massage that left me feeling relaxed. If you want to get your workout on, there is a state-of-the-art fitness center on the grounds as well.

The property is family friendly and a popular wedding destination — it does a great job on weddings, often running multiples in one night, but the set-ups were impressive and I didn’t feel they were overtaking my space as a hotel guest. The resort is also a great choice for bachelorette or bachelor parties.

Poppy in the LOVE sign, which is a great photo op for weddings! Photo by Becca Blond

Overall Impressions

Overall, I enjoyed my CheapCaribbean girls getaway. It was easy to book, the hotel actually looked like the photos shown, and the reviews from previous guests were accurate. If you are looking for an affordable spring break getaway to a large brand all-inclusive resort this company does a good job at helping you decide where to go and stay. If, however, you enjoy smaller, boutique properties that are not all-inclusive, you won't find what. you are looking for on CheapCaribbean.