Denver, CO

Where The Mountains Meet The Sea: Why To Vacation in Puerto Vallarta

Becca Blond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZI6JN_0gOqqWiN00
The new Hilton Vallarta Riviera All InclusiveBecca Blond

On Mexico's west coast, the Sierra Madre mountains tumble down onto gold sand beaches that meet the deep blue water of the Pacific Ocean in the charming town of Puerto Vallarta. An easy and direct flight from cities like Denver, Los Angeles and Newark, it is a top US travel destination well worth exploring.

The just opened Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort is a gorgeous new property and a great place to stay on a beautiful section of Puerto Vallarta coastline about 45 minutes north of the international airport. I love this resort for many reasons but it is especially appealing for first time Mexico visitors. It offers the reliability of a Hilton and can be booked using points or miles. Plus it has stylish design, excellent food and plenty to keep you busy.

Set on Puerto Vallarta's Bay of Banderas, the hotel has 444 spacious and modern suites each with sleek bathrooms featuring walk-in rainfall showers. Rooms are very comfortable with modern decor and the best have direct Pacific coastline views from furnished balconies. The brand's signature Heavenly beds are extra comfy and the linens were high quality. If you want to vacation in true style, book one of the suites with a whirlpool tub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wb2yf_0gOqqWiN00
The ceviche at Cocomar is fresh and delicious.Becca Blond

When it comes to dining, there is no shortage of included options. Choose from Mexican, fresh seafood, Asian, Italian, tapas, sushi and a few buffets along with six craft cocktail bars. The Hilton doesn’t water down drinks either and the quality of the beverages as well as the food is excellent. Our favorite onsite restaurant is Cocomar. It serves fresh Mexican fare including several types of ceviche, which are highly recommended.

The Hilton has two infinity swimming pools, one of which is reserved for adults only and offers a huge assortment of free activities daily from water aerobics to poolside trivia quizzes and beach volleyball matches. There is nightly entertainment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGBTx_0gOqqWiN00
Puerto Vallarta has endless sunsets.Becca Blond

Why Puerto Vallarta?

Puerto Vallarta is a magical choice for a Mexican getaway year-round. On the country’s west coast, the scenery is gorgeous with the Sierra Madre mountains tumbling down onto gold sand beaches that meet the deep blue water of the Pacific Ocean. Plus, the sunsets here seem to go on forever and feature the brightest explosions of orange, pink and purple hues.

Best of all Puerto Vallarta is an easy direct flight from a number of US cities including my hometown of Denver, Colorado. From Denver the flight takes just over 3-hours and airlines like United offer multiple flights per day. In California there are direct flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco. United Airlines even offers a direct flight from Newark Airport to PV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qsLJL_0gOqqWiN00
Puerto Vallarta is a hub for fishing and whale watching.Becca Blond

In the state of Jalisco, Puerto Vallarta (or PV as its known by locals and returning tourists) began as a fishing village in the early 1900s and still retains much of that authentic charm. The old town is still cobbled and vibrant and you can sit on its ocean facing promenade and watch the fisherman unload their daily catch. There are also a myriad of hotels and resorts scattered along this coastline ranging from sprawling all-inclusive properties to small boutiques and Airbnbs.

Although PV fell out of style for a number of years as destinations like the Riviera Maya began attracting more tourists, in the mid 20th-century it was one of the most glamorous getaways in Mexico. The town gained its fame after “The Night of the Iguana” starring Richard Burton was filmed here in 1964.

Prior to the film’s release the town didn’t even have air service, but after a much publicized love affair between Burton and Elizabeth Taylor happened here (while both were still married to other people), it fast became a celebrity hotspot. Tourists followed suit.

PV began its tourism comeback in the early aughts when a $2.4 million renovation of its port and ocean boardwalk, El Malecón, in 2013 took the downtown area from seedy to slick. Around the same time more mainstream and large resorts began opening along the coastline.

Today PV is also known for being Mexico’s most LGBTQ+ friendly city and was Mexico’s first city to receive GayTravel.com's Gay Travel Approved distinction. The Romantic Zone is the heart of the gay scene and Los Muertos Beach has gained international fame as PV’s best gay beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zlnui_0gOqqWiN00
My service dog Poppy (this Hilton resort is not regular pet-friendly) poolside with her friends. PV is known for its LGBTQ+ scene.Becca Blond

What to Do in Puerto Vallarta

Although you can easily spend your entire vacation at the resort, I highly recommend venturing off the property for a day or two and exploring the surrounding region. If fishing is your sport, you’ll love Puerto Vallarta. Many anglers return year after year as it serves up top-notch sport fishing year round.

The sea around here is filled with trophy-size marlin, sailfish, mahi mahi and tuna, among many other sportfish, and a Vallarta fishing charter seldom returns you empty-handed. It is easy to book a fishing charter either through the resort or online before you depart.

PV is one of the best places around to spot humpback whales. Whale watching season begins in December and can run as late as May, although the best months are usually January and February when sightings are very frequent as the whale migrate from the arctic to breed and raise their young on the sheltered Banderas Bay coastline. You can either charter a yacht for a day or book a group tour. Both usually stop for lunch on a nearby island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4endVC_0gOqqWiN00
You can explore the Bay of Banderas on a yacht charter.Becca Blond

Also make sure to devote an afternoon to exploring Puerto Vallarta’s two main downtown areas, the cobbled streets lined with traditional pueblo architecture that make up the Romantic Zone, ground zero for PV's lively LGBTQ+ scene, and The Malecón boardwalk area. The later runs for 12-blocks and is lined with shops, bars and restaurants as well as some colorful artwork. The sunsets here are also gorgeous (although honestly the Hilton has one of the best sunset locations around).

The Romantic Zone is home to more unique boutiques, taco shops and international restaurants and renowned galleries. While here make sure to stop at Lázaro Cárdenas Park, where benches, posts and walls are covered with beautiful tile patterns. On Saturday mornings, local artisans gather here to sell handicrafts. Los Muertos Beach is also here.

When to Visit

And when it comes to visiting, there is really no bad time of year. The region is usually sunny with temperatures averaging about 85 degrees year-round. The hottest months are July through September, but due to a protected location on Banderas Bay, you rarely have to worry about hurricanes. And while summer is the rainiest season, storms are usually short and move in and out quickly, lasting hours not days. Traveling in summer and fall is especially lucrative if you’re looking to save some cash on hotel rooms and airfares as this is considered the low season.

I recommend between 5 and 7 days in this paradise. This allows for enough time to relax at your resort as well as participate in a few different day trip adventures.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Travel# Puerto Vallarta# All Inclusive Resort# Mexico# Summer Travel

Comments / 0

Published by

Becca Blond is an award-winning travel and lifestyle writer with a focus on luxury and adventure travel, travel with dogs and mental health. She is the author of more than 30 Lonely Planet travel guides across five continents. Her work has also appeared in US Weekly, The Los Angeles Times, The Denver Post, The Points Guy, Thrillist, Afar Magazine, Matador Network, Culture Trip, Trivago Magazine and many others. Before joining the travel writing world she was a breaking news reporter for the Colorado Springs Gazette. She lives in Denver, Colorado and travels with her trained service dog Poppy.

Denver, CO
131 followers

More from Becca Blond

Montana State

Wild Montana Getaway: Why To Book A Weekend Retreat At The Ranch at Rock Creek

“I like to think of preparing for target shooting like breathing for yoga,” my guide tells me as I line the sight on my revolver up with the moving Texas Star Target. “So inhale now, relax, and then when you aren’t thinking about it as you exhale pull the trigger.”

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Why To Check Out Art Of Banksy In Denver Now: One-Of-A-Kind Exhibit Opens in The Mile High City

The Art of Banksy exhibit opens in DenverBecca Blond. Featuring more than 100 works by the elusive street artist, The Art of Banksy exhibit debuted at the Denver Sports Castle today and runs through June 12, 2022. Many of the British artist’s most recognizable images such as “Flower Thrower” and “Rude Copper” are on display accompanied by descriptions of the work in visual and audio formats. The art on display covers the span of Banksy’s career, which began in the early 1990s when the artist started creating graffiti street art.

Read full story

Rhino Ark Launches Initiative To Plant 80,000 Trees Per Month in Kenya

This Earth Day help Kenyan based charity Rhino Ark reach its goal of planting 40,000 to 80,000 trees per month over the next three years to restore Kenya’s once pristine mountain forest ecosystems. Whether you’ve visited the East African nation for a safari or dream of it or you just want to give back to a global good cause, Rhino Ark is seeking to reduce some of the effects of the climate crisis one tree at a time.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Cherry Creek's Original Luxury Property Re-Opens as Stylish Hotel Clio

Hotel Clio hotel room with Rocky Mountain viewsBecca Blond. (Denver, Colo.) Cherry Creek’s original luxury property, the JW Marriott, has been re-imagined as the stylish Hotel Clio, which re-opened as part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Luxury Collection on March 15.

Read full story
Oregon State

Why To Spend a Week Road Tripping Across Oregon

From sage covered desert where rainy days are few and far between; to a rugged coastline where the Pacific Ocean meets lush old growth forest; and in the middle a verdant valley known for producing top quality wine and in spring fields of tulips, Oregon is a wonderfully diverse state that makes for a perfect week long road trip. Here we tell you why heading from the coast to the desert makes for an epic summer adventure.

Read full story
12 comments
Reno, NV

Why To Spend A Weekend Exploring Reno: The Biggest Little City in the World

Known for its neon lights, Old Western heritage and slot machines, over the last decade Reno has been quietly reinventing itself from “the other Nevada gambling destination that isn’t Vegas” to one that lives up to its famed slogan of The Biggest Little City in the World.

Read full story
7 comments
Nashville, TN

Why You Should Spend 48 Hours in Nashville

The writer and her service dog Bobbi at the Country Music Awards in November, 2019.Becca Blond. Nashville has long been famous for its country music scene but there is so much more to this vibrant, bustling Tennessee city these days that make it an easy place to sepnd 48 hours in. Music City is having quite a modern renaissance when it comes to food, drink and culture. It is fast gaining a reputation as a place you come for craft cocktails and foodie restaurants as much as the Broadway Honky Tonks.

Read full story
Charleston, SC

Charleston Southern Charm: Why You Should Visit The Holy City Now

Charleston's southern charm is endearing year round.Becca Blond. There is something about Charleston’s southern charm that never gets old and keeps travelers returning year after year, which is why you should visit the Holy City now. With its walkable downtown, its rich historical legacy dating back to the 1700s and one-of-a-kind architecture, this Southern port city is like nowhere else in America.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy