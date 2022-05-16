Wild Montana Getaway: Why To Book A Weekend Retreat At The Ranch at Rock Creek

Becca Blond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CRHJx_0fg80n3n00
Horses at The Ranch at Rock CreekBecca Blond

“I like to think of preparing for target shooting like breathing for yoga,” my guide tells me as I line the sight on my revolver up with the moving Texas Star Target. “So inhale now, relax, and then when you aren’t thinking about it as you exhale pull the trigger.”

I do as I’m told and shoot the point off of the star, then repeat his advice to knock off another three points.

“Wow, I would never have tried that breathing method on my own but it really works,” I say, exuberant at my newfound skills.

Target shooting with pistols, like I’m doing, as well as shotguns and rifles is just one of about 40 activities offered every day at The Ranch at Rock Creek just outside of Philipsburg, Montana.

A working cattle ranch on a 19th-century homestead about 1.5 hours southeast of Missoul , the 6,600-acre property is at once luxurious and down to earth. The first guest ranch in the world to earn Forbes Travel’s Guides Five-Star Award in 2013, it seamlessly blends award-winning service, rustic elegant period Western decor and lodging, gourmet food and premium spirits with real life ranch activities like cattle drives to create an authentic, all-inclusive Montana experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8oIY_0fg80n3n00
The interior design is picture perfect.Becca Blond

A True All Inclusive Experience

With the exception of the spa (which is well worth paying extra to experience, I had one of the best massages of my life here), transport to and from the airport and some of the finer bottles of wine, pretty much everything is included in your stay at The Ranch at Rock Creek. This makes the daily rate a better deal than similar properties if you were to pay per meal and activity. All food, alcohol and individually guided activities are covered.

And with a max capacity of 75 guests, the experience also feels very exclusive. There are just 29 one-of-a-kind accommodation options ranging in size from one-bedroom suites to five-bedroom homes. These come in four distinct styles and are spread across the sprawling landscape (guests are given fit-to-them mountain bikes to get around the property). The suites in the Granite Lodge are perfect for couples looking for the best price point and feature the same custom furniture and Western heritage style decor showcased around the resort.

The Granite Lodge also hosts the cozy lounge and bar area where daily social hours are held, the front desk and one of the dining rooms. It is adjacent to the spa and the Silver Dollar Saloon, where many night activities from bowling on three private lanes to live music performances take place. Other accommodations are in a converted historic barn, luxury homes and canvas cabins perfect for the most posh Glamping you’ve ever encountered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJSzB_0fg80n3n00
Horseback riding is a favorite activity.Becca Blond

Personalized Itineraries and Individually Guided Activities

Offering fully customizable itineraries, including world-class private, guided experiences, are what truly set an escape to The Ranch at Rock Creek apart. I grew up riding horses and I wanted to spend as much time on horseback as possible on my trip.

As such, I was thrilled when matched with a horse that had more spunk than your typical dude ranch ride as well as a guide ready to let me lope as much as I wanted (as long as it was safe for the horse). I went for long daily rides up and down mountains that included some glorious stretches of galloping across wildflower strewn meadows.

Riding is just one of around 45 activities offered. Besides the aforementioned pistol shooting, guests can sign up for everything from archery to fly fishing, sport clay shooting and fat tire biking. There are also more specialized activities including sapphire mining, frontier skills workshops and something as relaxing as having breakfast served creekside while you chill in hammocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41eHXi_0fg80n3n00
The food at The Ranch is superlative relying on lots of seasonal, locally sourced ingredients.Becca Blond

Gourmet Ranch Cooking

The food at The Ranch at Rock Creek is superlative. Executive Chef Josh Drage has created a ranch to table menu that tells a story about Montana — you’ll get a subtle hint of alfalfa in the grass-fed beef, a taste of wildflowers in a honey vinaigrette. Changing daily, the menu focuses on regionally and locally sourced organic ingredients that mirror the state’s seasonal bounty.

Preparation is as diverse as the dishes themselves, sometimes involving a wood fire grill or Dutch oven and at other times making full use of a modern, state-of-the-art kitchen. Dinners are multi-course, highly curated affairs and there is always more than one choice. All dietary restrictions and preferences are accounted for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gj2af_0fg80n3n00
The scenery is stunning.Becca Blond

When to Visit

The Ranch at Rock Creek is open year-round. The property often books out months in advance, especially for its specialty weekends. If you don’t want to visit during peak periods consider early May. The days are usually sunny and warm enough to ditch the jacket before dark. Rates are also lower than in the peak summer season. For the best deals, pay a visit in winter. You’ll be presented with a slightly different set of activities and get to experience the magic of Montana in a wild season.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Travel# Montana# Dude Ranch# Ranch at Rock Creek

Comments / 1

Published by

Becca Blond is an award-winning travel and lifestyle writer with a focus on luxury and adventure travel, travel with dogs and mental health. She is the author of more than 30 Lonely Planet travel guides across five continents. Her work has also appeared in US Weekly, The Los Angeles Times, The Denver Post, The Points Guy, Thrillist, Afar Magazine, Matador Network, Culture Trip, Trivago Magazine and many others. Before joining the travel writing world she was a breaking news reporter for the Colorado Springs Gazette. She lives in Denver, Colorado and travels with her trained service dog Poppy.

Denver, CO
45 followers

More from Becca Blond

Denver, CO

Why To Check Out Art Of Banksy In Denver Now: One-Of-A-Kind Exhibit Opens in The Mile High City

The Art of Banksy exhibit opens in DenverBecca Blond. Featuring more than 100 works by the elusive street artist, The Art of Banksy exhibit debuted at the Denver Sports Castle today and runs through June 12, 2022. Many of the British artist’s most recognizable images such as “Flower Thrower” and “Rude Copper” are on display accompanied by descriptions of the work in visual and audio formats. The art on display covers the span of Banksy’s career, which began in the early 1990s when the artist started creating graffiti street art.

Read full story

Rhino Ark Launches Initiative To Plant 80,000 Trees Per Month in Kenya

This Earth Day help Kenyan based charity Rhino Ark reach its goal of planting 40,000 to 80,000 trees per month over the next three years to restore Kenya’s once pristine mountain forest ecosystems. Whether you’ve visited the East African nation for a safari or dream of it or you just want to give back to a global good cause, Rhino Ark is seeking to reduce some of the effects of the climate crisis one tree at a time.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Cherry Creek's Original Luxury Property Re-Opens as Stylish Hotel Clio

Hotel Clio hotel room with Rocky Mountain viewsBecca Blond. (Denver, Colo.) Cherry Creek’s original luxury property, the JW Marriott, has been re-imagined as the stylish Hotel Clio, which re-opened as part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Luxury Collection on March 15.

Read full story
Oregon State

Why To Spend a Week Road Tripping Across Oregon

From sage covered desert where rainy days are few and far between; to a rugged coastline where the Pacific Ocean meets lush old growth forest; and in the middle a verdant valley known for producing top quality wine and in spring fields of tulips, Oregon is a wonderfully diverse state that makes for a perfect week long road trip. Here we tell you why heading from the coast to the desert makes for an epic summer adventure.

Read full story
3 comments
Reno, NV

Why To Spend A Weekend Exploring Reno: The Biggest Little City in the World

Known for its neon lights, Old Western heritage and slot machines, over the last decade Reno has been quietly reinventing itself from “the other Nevada gambling destination that isn’t Vegas” to one that lives up to its famed slogan of The Biggest Little City in the World.

Read full story
5 comments
Nashville, TN

Why You Should Spend 48 Hours in Nashville

The writer and her service dog Bobbi at the Country Music Awards in November, 2019.Becca Blond. Nashville has long been famous for its country music scene but there is so much more to this vibrant, bustling Tennessee city these days that make it an easy place to sepnd 48 hours in. Music City is having quite a modern renaissance when it comes to food, drink and culture. It is fast gaining a reputation as a place you come for craft cocktails and foodie restaurants as much as the Broadway Honky Tonks.

Read full story
Charleston, SC

Charleston Southern Charm: Why You Should Visit The Holy City Now

Charleston's southern charm is endearing year round.Becca Blond. There is something about Charleston’s southern charm that never gets old and keeps travelers returning year after year, which is why you should visit the Holy City now. With its walkable downtown, its rich historical legacy dating back to the 1700s and one-of-a-kind architecture, this Southern port city is like nowhere else in America.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy