The Art of Banksy exhibit opens in Denver Becca Blond

Featuring more than 100 works by the elusive street artist, The Art of Banksy exhibit debuted at the Denver Sports Castle today and runs through June 12, 2022. Many of the British artist’s most recognizable images such as “Flower Thrower” and “Rude Copper” are on display accompanied by descriptions of the work in visual and audio formats. The art on display covers the span of Banksy’s career, which began in the early 1990s when the artist started creating graffiti street art.

You’ll also discover original variations of “Girl with Balloon,” which was famously shredded at a Sotheby’s auction in 2018 the moment after it sold for $1.4 million dollars. A shredder had been constructed into the frame’s bottom and the minute the deal closed, the painting lowered itself into the machine causing the bottom portion to be cut into strips.

At the time of the sale, the impending stunt was not known to anyone at the auction including Sotheby’s, although the company has since described the moment as “instant art world history.”

Original variation of "Girl With A Balloon" by Banksy Becca Blond

In 2021 the partially shredded painting, re-named “Love Is In The Bin” resold at auction for $25.4 million, which was a record for artist. “Love Is In The Bin” is not on display at the Denver exhibit but three alternate versions of “Girl with Balloon” are.

"Cans Festival" at Art of Banksy Becca Blond

Rare Opportunity to See Multiple Banksy Pieces In One Location

Banksy’s works are seen on city walls, bridges and streets throughout the world, but The Art of Banksy provides a rare opportunity to see a multitude of works in one location. In true Banksy style, The Art of Banksy is not authorized or curated in collaboration with the artist, but rather sourced from private collections allowing the public to see works that would otherwise stay out of view in homes or warehouses.

“This is a one-of-a-kind exhibition. You will never again have the opportunity to see this many of Banksy’s works in one place. Once the exhibition is over, the artwork will be returned to art collectors around the world, and the chances that they will be displayed together again in the future are extremely slim,” said Corey Ross, President & CEO, Starvox Exhibits, which is presenting the exhibit alongside GTP Exhibitions.

The Denver exhibit runs until June 12, 2022 Becca Blond

Who is Banksy?

Banksy is an enigmatic artist and world-recognized activist. His graffiti-influenced stencil technique, often combined with anti-establishment slogans, is immediately recognizable and never fails to generate immediate attention — both positive and negative. Furthermore, Banksy's identity is the art world’s biggest secret. He has never been identified publicly although it is believed he was born in Bristol, UK.

The Denver exhibit takes about an hour to walk through. Tickets are on sale now here. Prices start at $39.99 for adults, $29.99 for children 16 or younger with timed, flexible and VIP ticket options available.