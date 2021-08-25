Roswell, GA

Roswell Restaurant Still Rocking it After 28 Years

Bebe Nicholson

The Brookwood Grill offers plenty to keep customers coming back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DTL5J_0bcQpMzJ00
The Brookwood Grill in Roswell offers plenty of menu options:photo by author

When my friend asked me to meet her for lunch, I thought she would choose one of the new, trendy restaurants in our area. I was surprised when she asked me to meet her at The Brookwood Grill, a Roswell restaurant that has been around for 28 years.

I was even more surprised when she mentioned making reservations.

Most restaurants have plenty of seating for lunch, and I seldom if ever made lunch reservations. But when I walked into the Brookwood Grill, I was glad she had thought to call ahead. Even though it was only 11:45, there was already a 40-minute wait for lunch.

This might not be unusual for a new restaurant everybody is rushing to try out, but The Brookwood Grill opened in 1995, and for a restaurant to still be rocking it and attracting an overflow of customers after more than 28 years is an unusual accomplishment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xo6i2_0bcQpMzJ00
The restaurant as seen from Holcomb Bridge Road:photo by author

It's even more of an accomplishment when you consider the number of restaurants in our area that went out of business during the pandemic.

I arrived first, so I waited for my friend in an expansive, wood-paneled waiting area with comfortable seats adjacent to the bar. When my lunch companion arrived, the hostess ushered us past the throngs of people who didn’t have a reservation to a quiet booth, where a waiter immediately appeared to take our drink orders.

The day’s special on drinks was a $5 martini, which sounded good, although I passed on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03QqAF_0bcQpMzJ00
$5 martinis were the special of the day:Brookwood Grill Facebook page

There were some entrée specials for those who wanted a larger lunch, but I passed on those, too, and opted to choose something from the sandwich selection.

The Brookwood Grill has an extensive menu, so it took us a few minutes to look it over. But even though the restaurant was busy, we never felt rushed.

This was our waiter’s first day on the job, so he was accompanied by another employee acting as his mentor.

Good waiters know how to hit that sweet spot between being there when you need them but not interrupting you too often. We told our waiter, who didn’t seem stressed considering it was his first day, that he was doing a great job.

He gave us plenty of time, and I finally decided on the bourbon salmon BLT. It is described in the menu as “Hickory grilled applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, mayonnaise, and French fries.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jmaue_0bcQpMzJ00
I ordered the Salmon BLT:photo by author

The salmon was cooked perfectly, although I could have done without the alfalfa sprouts, although that’s just me. I’m not a particular fan of sprouts. But the sandwich was delicious, and our waiter brought me plenty of ketchup for the fries without me having to ask.

My friend, a light eater, ordered the soup of the day, which was chicken minestrone. She also wanted coffee, but only if it was freshly brewed. If not, she said she would opt for tea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mn0uz_0bcQpMzJ00
My friend ordered the soup of the day:photo by author

The waiter assured here he would brew her coffee fresh, and he kept refilling her cup.

The booths and tables around us quickly filled, which surprised me because it was a fairly large dining area. Once again, I was grateful to my friend for getting us a reservation.

I discovered that The Brookwood Grill has a piano bar, which makes me want to go back for dinner and enjoy live music.

The restaurant also can handle banquets from five to 500 people. According to its website, The Brookwood Room has been recently remodeled and can accommodate groups of up to 85, but can also be divided into two areas that will seat 40 in each room.

Curious about this successful restaurant's early years, I did some research and discovered that a South African native of Greek descent, Pierre Panos, became co-owner and CFO of Brookwood Grill, Inc. shortly after arriving in Atlanta in the nineties.

Panos, no stranger to the restaurant business, had developed a fast food mobile vending concept at the age of 24, which won the Small Business Development Award for South Africa. He sold a fine dining restaurant he owned with his brother in South Africa, and through a South African business broker, he met David Rowe, a U.S. real estate developer who had opened a restaurant called The Brookwood Grill.

The struggling restaurant went on to become profitable with his help, and Panos later became a partner.

There were additional struggles in 2020 during the pandemic. The restaurant closed briefly, but quickly pivoted to a successful curbside pickup service and reopened in May of 2020.

“The pandemic hasn’t set us back much. We are thriving now,” said our hostess when I asked her if the restaurant had suffered much of a setback over the past year. But the restaurant takes Covid-19 precautions.

All servers wore masks, although guests weren’t required to wear them, and despite a cozy atmosphere, the booths are far enough apart for adequate social distancing.

I was impressed enough with the food and service to visit their website, where I discovered I could sign up for email updates on specials. A bonus of signing up for updates are the birthday and anniversary discounts they promise their email subscribers.

When I consider the restaurants that have closed in our area, I'm happy to see an older one still rocking it. The Brookwood Grill's success is a result of good food, good management, and a good reputation that leads to high reviews and return customers.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

I've worked as editor, newspaper reporter, freelance writer, and book publisher. My writing includes lifestyle, humor, travel, relationship, family, politics, faith and health articles, along with three published books. In my various careers, I've been a journalist, retail manager, nonprofit director, flight attendant, freelancer and mom. You can connect with me on Twitter, Facebook and Medium.

Alpharetta, GA
917 followers

More from Bebe Nicholson

Atlanta, GA

The North Metro Miracle League Swings Back into Action

A place where everybody is a winner is a place where miracles happen. Sign on the Miracle League concession stand:photo by author. The North Metro Miracle League has some good news. After being closed for more than a year due to Covid-19, the nonprofit is gearing up to reopen its baseball season with a September 18 kickoff.

Read full story

Walking From Avalon to Alpharetta is a Breeze on the AlphaLoop

The first segment of Alpharetta's dynamic pathway system is a taste of good things to come. The walking trail across from Avalon is clearly marked:photo by author. The AlphaLoop, first introduced in 2016, is an Alpharetta city project many residents have followed with interest. As a hiker, I love the idea of interconnected sidewalks and greenways.

Read full story
2 comments
Rome, GA

Georgia Technical College in Rome Offers FAA-Certified Program

Aviation Maintenance Technology has five different majors to choose from. Greg Glover talks about airplane engine repair:photo by author. Greg Glover believes in the importance of what he does. “Repairing an airplane correctly could mean the difference between life and death,” said the instructor of aviation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College. "The pilot and the passengers rely on the mechanic."

Read full story
Spartanburg, SC

A Family-Owned Business Helps Us Find the Right Golf Cart

Dave Dunn, owner of Golf Carts Plus, was willing to drive two carts from his business in Spartanburg, South Carolina to our home at Lake Keowee, about an hour away. Dave Dunn and his wife, Melissa, owners of Golf Carts Plus:photo by author.

Read full story
2 comments

You Are in for a Tea-licious Treat at For Good Tea

A new Georgia tea house shows why Boba tea is becoming so popular. After hearing about the popularity of Boba tea, I didn’t want to pass up an opportunity to try it out at Johns Creek’s newest tea house.

Read full story
Roswell, GA

Million Dollar Thrift Store Celebrates 50 Years

This Georgia Thrift Shop Gives Away Free Clothes and Still Manages to Make a Million. The recently renovated NFCC Thrift Store:photo by author. The NFCC Thrift Store did not start out bringing in a million dollars a year. It did not even start out as part of North Fulton Community Charities.

Read full story
6 comments
Alpharetta, GA

Right at Home Caregiving was the Right Decision for Us

Caregivers provided me with the help I needed:Photo by Dominik Lange on Unsplash. What can people do when they are no longer able to care for somebody they love? This was the question I asked Megan, my mother’s hospice case worker.

Read full story
1 comments

Things to Do With Children in Maple Grove, Minnesota

Traveling tips and activities for toddlers to teenagers. Mall of America has something for every age:photo by author. When you are vacationing with children who range in age from 3 to 15, finding age-appropriate activities can be a challenge. But on our trip to Maple Grove, Minnesota, we managed to discover something for everybody.

Read full story

Nonprofit Will Not Require Citizenship Information for Free Covid-19 Vaccines

North Fulton Community Charities of Georgia says walk-ups are welcome. NFCC volunteers help with the vaccine program:photo by author. Staff and volunteers at North Fulton Community Charities in Roswell, Georgia, are hoping many of the nonprofit’s clients will take advantage of NFCC’s latest offering: free Covid-19 vaccines.

Read full story
Lawrenceville, GA

A Business Beats the Odds and Thrives after Covid-19

At 72 years old, the owner did not know if she would ever reopen her business. Mary King Lee, Ms. Senior Georgia, poses with her granddaughter, also a pageant winner:Facebook photo used with permission.

Read full story
Oconee County, SC

Twenty Men Have Drowned in Lake Keowee's Most Dangerous Area

“Unfortunately, the Fall Creek area of Lake Keowee has seen more than its share of tragedy over the years" Lake Keowee has 18,500 acres and 300 miles of shoreline:Photo by author.

Read full story
3 comments
Alpharetta, GA

Seeking Beauty and Wellness at The Woodhouse Day Spa in Avalon

Sip champagne and choose from over 70 treatment options for a luxurious experience at this Alpharetta spa. Stephanie Crystal, Lead Esthetician:photo by author. “I want to look ten years younger,” I joked with the esthetician at The Woodhouse Day Spa when she asked what results I was looking for.

Read full story
Pickens County, SC

You Are in for a Bargain and a Treat at The Pickens County Flea Market

For $60, I filled the back of my SUV with treasures. Over a thousand people flock to the flea market for bargains:photo by author. Where can you find everything from tomatoes to guitars to sledgehammers? Or better yet, where can you spend $60 and haul off enough stuff to fill the back end of your SUV?

Read full story
Cartersville, GA

You Don't Have to Go West to Experience the West

The Booth Museum of Western History is one of Georgia's hidden gems that will surprise and amaze you. "Attitude of Adjustment:" Bronze by Justin Barton (1927-2017):photo by author.

Read full story
Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta Planning Commission Votes in Favor of Church Lease, Despite Opposition

Two major concerns were traffic and alcohol sales. Members of The Parish Anglican Church turned out for an Alpharetta Planning Commission meeting Thursday night, June 3, to make an impassioned case for allowing their church to lease space in the Kalen Center.

Read full story

Georgia's Most Popular Lake is Also its Most Dangerous

But if you follow DNR safety guidelines and use common sense, you can have fun and be safe. Lake Lanier at River Forks Park:Mike Gonzalez(The Coffee)-own work. Last week, a 19-year-old made a decision that would end in tragedy. He tried to swim across a cove at Young Deer Creek in Lake Lanier, slipped under water, and never re-emerged. A dive team used sonar to recover his body from 22 feet of water, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Read full story
31 comments

Apharetta Gears Up for Virtual and Live Memorial Weekend Events

From watching a livestream Memorial Day service to strolling a Streetfest, you can find things to do in Alpharetta this weekend. Pre-pandemic Memorial Day on the Square in AlpharettaPhoto by author.

Read full story
Alpharetta, GA

Smokejack in Alpharetta Continues to Adapt and Improve

Downtown Alpharetta doesn’t look like it did a decade ago. In the past five years, the city has undergone a transformation. What used to be a nondescript, small town with an ordinary town hall is now an impressive, walkable city with new government buildings, mixed used housing, upscale retail stores, and a variety of restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments

Georgia Bishop's Decision Stirs Controversy at Conservative Methodist Church

“The enslaver’s mindset of domination and dehumanization is all too alive and well in the psyche of this nation." (from a letter posted in Methodist Church News) In a move that has drawn attention to the controversy between a liberal North Georgia bishop and some of the conservative Methodist churches in her district, one of the largest congregations in the district plans to leave the Methodist Church.

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy