Roswell Restaurant Still Rocking it After 28 Years

The Brookwood Grill offers plenty to keep customers coming back.

The Brookwood Grill in Roswell offers plenty of menu options: photo by author

When my friend asked me to meet her for lunch, I thought she would choose one of the new, trendy restaurants in our area. I was surprised when she asked me to meet her at The Brookwood Grill, a Roswell restaurant that has been around for 28 years.

I was even more surprised when she mentioned making reservations.

Most restaurants have plenty of seating for lunch, and I seldom if ever made lunch reservations. But when I walked into the Brookwood Grill, I was glad she had thought to call ahead. Even though it was only 11:45, there was already a 40-minute wait for lunch.

This might not be unusual for a new restaurant everybody is rushing to try out, but The Brookwood Grill opened in 1995, and for a restaurant to still be rocking it and attracting an overflow of customers after more than 28 years is an unusual accomplishment.

The restaurant as seen from Holcomb Bridge Road: photo by author

It's even more of an accomplishment when you consider the number of restaurants in our area that went out of business during the pandemic.

I arrived first, so I waited for my friend in an expansive, wood-paneled waiting area with comfortable seats adjacent to the bar. When my lunch companion arrived, the hostess ushered us past the throngs of people who didn’t have a reservation to a quiet booth, where a waiter immediately appeared to take our drink orders.

The day’s special on drinks was a $5 martini, which sounded good, although I passed on it.

$5 martinis were the special of the day: Brookwood Grill Facebook page

There were some entrée specials for those who wanted a larger lunch, but I passed on those, too, and opted to choose something from the sandwich selection.

The Brookwood Grill has an extensive menu, so it took us a few minutes to look it over. But even though the restaurant was busy, we never felt rushed.

This was our waiter’s first day on the job, so he was accompanied by another employee acting as his mentor.

Good waiters know how to hit that sweet spot between being there when you need them but not interrupting you too often. We told our waiter, who didn’t seem stressed considering it was his first day, that he was doing a great job.

He gave us plenty of time, and I finally decided on the bourbon salmon BLT. It is described in the menu as “Hickory grilled applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, mayonnaise, and French fries.”

I ordered the Salmon BLT: photo by author

The salmon was cooked perfectly, although I could have done without the alfalfa sprouts, although that’s just me. I’m not a particular fan of sprouts. But the sandwich was delicious, and our waiter brought me plenty of ketchup for the fries without me having to ask.

My friend, a light eater, ordered the soup of the day, which was chicken minestrone. She also wanted coffee, but only if it was freshly brewed. If not, she said she would opt for tea.

My friend ordered the soup of the day: photo by author

The waiter assured here he would brew her coffee fresh, and he kept refilling her cup.

The booths and tables around us quickly filled, which surprised me because it was a fairly large dining area. Once again, I was grateful to my friend for getting us a reservation.

I discovered that The Brookwood Grill has a piano bar, which makes me want to go back for dinner and enjoy live music.

The restaurant also can handle banquets from five to 500 people. According to its website, The Brookwood Room has been recently remodeled and can accommodate groups of up to 85, but can also be divided into two areas that will seat 40 in each room.

Curious about this successful restaurant's early years, I did some research and discovered that a South African native of Greek descent, Pierre Panos, became co-owner and CFO of Brookwood Grill, Inc. shortly after arriving in Atlanta in the nineties.

Panos, no stranger to the restaurant business, had developed a fast food mobile vending concept at the age of 24, which won the Small Business Development Award for South Africa. He sold a fine dining restaurant he owned with his brother in South Africa, and through a South African business broker, he met David Rowe, a U.S. real estate developer who had opened a restaurant called The Brookwood Grill.

The struggling restaurant went on to become profitable with his help, and Panos later became a partner.

There were additional struggles in 2020 during the pandemic. The restaurant closed briefly, but quickly pivoted to a successful curbside pickup service and reopened in May of 2020.

“The pandemic hasn’t set us back much. We are thriving now,” said our hostess when I asked her if the restaurant had suffered much of a setback over the past year. But the restaurant takes Covid-19 precautions.

All servers wore masks, although guests weren’t required to wear them, and despite a cozy atmosphere, the booths are far enough apart for adequate social distancing.

I was impressed enough with the food and service to visit their website, where I discovered I could sign up for email updates on specials. A bonus of signing up for updates are the birthday and anniversary discounts they promise their email subscribers.

When I consider the restaurants that have closed in our area, I'm happy to see an older one still rocking it. The Brookwood Grill's success is a result of good food, good management, and a good reputation that leads to high reviews and return customers.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.