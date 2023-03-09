Single Father of Three Breaks Promise to Deceased Wife

His wife passed away 3 years ago in a car accident. He is now a single father to their 3 kids (11, 8, & 5). It has been incredibly difficult providing for them by himself, but they've never wanted for anything a day in their life. Thanks to therapy and a good support system, they are happy, healthy, and thriving. He tells his story on Reddit.

In his wife's culture, it is customary for adult children of all ages to care for their parents in their old age. Her parents very much expected this of her. This was something his wife talked to him extensively about before and during their marriage. Actually, it was something they fought about a lot because he felt that their focus should be on the kids and doing everything, they could do to give them a good life. His wife wanted to house her parents in their home, but he disagreed for multiple reasons such as cost and lack of living space. They eventually agreed to help them pay for a condo or other living arrangements, but not house them. Sadly, they never got a chance to figure out exactly how that would work.

Her parents, her mom specifically, took his wife's death hard and fell into depression. She pretty much became a recluse and neither her nor his father-in-law have been very involved in their lives since his wife's death.

However, his father-in-law recently retired and reached out to him about honoring his wife's promise to help take care of them in their old age. He flat out told his father-in-law that he could not honor that promise. The father-in-law got upset and told him that this was something that his daughter had promised him and his wife and as her husband, it is now his responsibility to keep that promise. He told his father-in-law that he has 3 kids to provide for and he does not have the time, energy, or money to provide for 2 more people. The father-in-law then told him that he was disgracing his wife's honor and memory and that he knew it was a mistake for her to marry outside of her culture.

His father-in-law called again a few days later and tried to apologize for what he said. He told the son-in-law that he acted irrationally and that he's sure they can work something out that will be beneficial for everyone. He asked his father-in-law what he meant by that, and he suggested that he and his wife could come live with him and the children so that he will have help with the kids, and that he can still honor his wife's promise to her parents. The son-in-law told him flat out no. He told him that he's managed fine the past 3 years without their help, and he'll continue to do fine. He told him his proposal is only beneficial to them, not to him and the children in any way.

The father-in-law again tried to tell him that he needs to do this to honor his daughter's memory as this was something that she promised to him and his wife. The son-in-law told him sadly, that promise died with his daughter. The father-in-law then said something to the son-in-law in his native language that he assumed from his tone was not a compliment and hung up on him.

They have been minimally involved in their lives since his wife passed away. Losing a spouse is painful for anyone, but society gives men an additional burden to bear. Their needs are so far down his priority list. He is torn because he hate's feeling like he's letting his wife down in any way, even if she's not here anymore.

Should the husband allow the wife's parents to move in and honor the promise? Is the father-in-law right for pressing his deceased daughter's promise? Let me know your thoughts!

