She’s Not Lazy! She Has the Cooking Blues!

It's not a secret that women are usually the ones expected to cook dinner every night. We’ve all heard the phrase “the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach,” and it has been said for centuries. But what about us women? Are we just supposed to accept this as our role in life? Not anymore! Let’s take a look at why women don't have to feel obligated to cook every night.

The Pressure of Cooking Every Night

Women have been feeling pressure from society and family members for years when it comes to cooking dinner every night. We're expected to make sure everyone is fed, despite how busy our schedules may be. As if that weren't enough, what about those nights when you just can’t figure out what to make? It involves preparation and then post-cooking cleanup, not to mention grocery runs and recipe research. That's where the real stress comes in! No one should feel obligated or guilty for not wanting to cook every night; sometimes you just need a break!

Take-Out or Frozen Meals

If cooking every night isn't your thing, then there are other options available. Take-out and frozen meals are great alternatives when you want something quick and easy without having to do the prep work yourself. Many restaurants offer convenient delivery services so that you can get food right at your doorstep with minimal effort required. And with an abundance of frozen meals on store shelves, it’s never been easier to find something tasty that doesn't require hours of prep time.

dinner Photo by Alex Munsell on Unsplash

Meal Planning Strategies

Meal planning is another great option for those nights when you don't feel like cooking but still want something delicious and nutritious for dinner. Meal planning eliminates the guesswork involved in day-to-day meal decisions by allowing you to plan for multiple meals throughout the week or month. Prepping ingredients ahead of time allows you more free time during the week while still enjoying homemade meals. There are also plenty of meal delivery services available these days that provide pre-portioned ingredients as well as step-by-step recipes so that you can whip up delicious dinners without spending hours in the kitchen each night.

The daily grind can be even more tedious for single cooks. Cook or not—it should be your choice! With these convenient options available there is no need for women to continue feeling like they must cook dinner every single day—or even any day at all if they don't want to! Whether it's takeout, frozen meals, or meal planning strategies–women have plenty of choices when it comes to feeding themselves and their families without having to spend hours in the kitchen each night. So go ahead – give yourself permission not to cook tonight! You deserve it!

Do you consider yourself a great cook but plagued by the cooking blues? As for me personally, I have had many experiences of cooking fatigue!

