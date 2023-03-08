Mother-in-Law Furious After Agreeing to Care for Sick Grandchild While Mom Takes on Extra Shift

A woman has two daughters. One is three years old & the other is 18 months. The woman's day job is a nurse and she was offered three bank shifts (extra shifts basically) at a huge increase in pay - think 2/3 of her monthly pay in three shifts. The pay was high because the hospital was really short staffed. Both shifts are in nursery full time, 8am-6pm, and her husband agreed to take on the extra childcare needed as the shifts were 12 hours, 8am-8pm. She tells her story on Reddit.

It's not abnormal for her to have 12 hour shifts, she usually work's 8 hours. Her husband is perfectly capable of looking after the children when she does 12 hour shifts.

Her in-laws live a 5 minute walk away and are both retired. Her sister-in-law is also nearby and is a stay-at-home mom.

emotions Photo by Julien L on Unsplash

During her first shift, the nursery called and said her youngest had a fever and had to be picked up. She called her husband and asked him to go because he could work from home, and if she left work, she wouldn't get paid because these are bank shifts. She would also likely be "black listed" for leaving despite the circumstances. Her husband agreed to sort out childcare or pick their daughter up. He said he would also look after her over the next two days so she could work all the extra shifts.

He then called his mom to see if she could pick up their daughter and if not, he would come home. His work is a 45-minute drive, and his mom was a 5 minute walk from the nursery. The husband's mom told him to stay at work and not to worry, & she'd look after her.

He got home around 6 pm, they put the girls to bed together, and the mother-in-law said she wanted to stay over and look after her the next couple of days too, the husband agreed.

After the third shift, her mother-in-law got angry for working and said that when her child was sick, she would've canceled the extra shifts. She also expressed that the woman was selfish and a money grabber. The mother-in-law went home and didn't answer anyone's calls. The sister-in-law also sent a message to her stating how she would NEVER let someone else look after her children if they were sick, and how could she be so selfish?

The daughter had a mild fever and a cold. She wasn't seriously unwell. If the mother-in-law didn't want to look after her, then her husband would have because he understood that opportunities to take bank shifts at that rate don't come around often. Motherhood doesn’t look the same for everyone, and neither does the way we spend our days.

What do you think? Was the married mother wrong? Is the mother-in-law wrong for getting upset days later? Is it dad's responsibility to pick up the child since mom discussed working the "bank shift" with her husband prior to the child being sick? Should he have left his mom out of it? Let me know your thoughts!

