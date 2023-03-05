Secret Thoughts

Have you ever wondered how to keep a man interested in you? In all honesty a man that doesn't want to be kept, won't be. It can be difficult to know what men want, but there are some simple things you can do to keep your man engaged and interested. Whether it’s something as small as making him breakfast or as big as surprising him with a trip away, there are plenty of ways for you to show him that you care and make sure he stays interested.

One of the most important things in any relationship is communication. When you’re trying to keep your guy interested, it’s not about chasing him or letting him take advantage of you. Make sure that you remain open and honest with your partner about everything from your feelings to your plans for the future. Showing him that he can trust you will help build an even stronger bond between the two of you.

It’s also important to show your support for whatever goals he may have. If he’s working towards a promotion at work, encourage him and be there when he needs someone to talk to after a long day at the office. Even if his dreams don’t align with yours, showing him that you believe in him will help strengthen your relationship.

Who doesn’t like surprises? Plan something special for him whenever you can – whether it’s cooking his favorite meal or taking an impromptu weekend trip somewhere new, it shows that you care enough about him to put thought into making sure he has fun every once in a while! Guys are no different from girls when it comes to staying happy in a relationship. Even small surprises like bringing home his favorite takeout will go a long way in keeping his interest piqued.

Affection is key when it comes to relationships – physical touch is incredibly important when it comes to not only strengthening the bond between two people but also showing them how much they mean to one another. Whether it’s cuddling on the couch or holding hands when out for dinner, make sure that both of you are comfortable expressing physical affection towards one another on a regular basis. This is one of the best ways for both of you to stay connected and maintain interest in each other over time!

Keeping a man interested doesn't have to be hard! With some simple tips such as being open and honest with each other, showing support no matter what his goals may be, surprising each other every once in a while and showing affection on a regular basis, both partners can feel secure in their relationship while still having fun together! With these steps, any couple can ensure their relationship stays strong for years down the line!

