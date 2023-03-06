Fantasies of Quad

There has been a lot of talk about couples linking with other couples in the bedroom in recent years, and for good reason. The study itself is an absolute treasure trove of information, and is freely available online, so you are welcome to dive deep. Linking in the bedroom with other couples can be an exciting and thrilling way to explore with your partner, as well as with another person or couple. But before you jump into linking with another couple, it's important to understand the potential benefits that come with engaging in this type of activity!

Thinking about taking a plunge into the multiple partner pool? One of the most common reasons why couples decide to engage in linking with other couples is to explore new experiences together. This could be anything from trying out different angles to role-playing. By adding a third or fourth person into the mix, couples can explore these kinds of experiences without feeling uncomfortable or embarrassed. Plus, having a third party involved helps to keep things fresh and exciting!

couples Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sources from websites cited within the story.**

Finally, linking with other couples can also create lasting connections between everyone involved. By participating together with someone else—whether it’s another couple or just one other person—you open yourself up to creating meaningful relationships that could last beyond the encounter itself. These kinds of relationships are often based on mutual respect and understanding; something that both parties can benefit from long after the event has ended.

All in all, there are many benefits that come along with engaging in linking with other couples – whether it’s with your partner alone or with another couple or individual as well. If you and your partner are curious about linking with other couples in the bedroom, take some time to research the topic online and chat openly about what kind of experience you’d like to have before diving into anything too quickly. Doing so will help ensure that you both get the most out of the experience while still respecting each other’s boundaries along the way!

As for me personally, I'm not doing it !

