Nothing quite completes an outfit like a set of healthy nails. Whether you enjoy getting manicures or just keeping them natural, having strong and healthy nails is essential. Let’s explore how to get and keep those nails looking their best.

Cuticles are the skin that covers the base of our fingernails. Applying moisturizer to your cuticles will help keep your hands soft and hydrated, which in turn can prevent hangnails and snagging on clothing or other items due to dryness. The best way to apply moisturizer is after washing your hands with soap and water, as this will ensure that the moisturizer locks in the moisture from the soap. Additionally, it may be helpful to use a cuticle oil or cream specifically designed for nail health as well.

nails Photo by DESIGNECOLOGIST on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sources from websites cited within the story.**

Having healthy nails also depends on what we eat! Eating nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables, protein and healthy fats can provide essential vitamins and minerals that are necessary for strong and healthy nails. Iron-rich foods such as spinach, lentils, nuts, eggs, and lean meats can also help strengthen brittle nails caused by iron deficiency. Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish, flaxseed oil, walnuts, chia seeds and avocados can also be beneficial for nail health by helping reduce inflammation throughout the body while providing essential nutrients.

Your nails are delicate, so treat them that way. To protect our delicate nails against harsh chemicals found in household cleaning products it’s important to wear gloves when cleaning around the house or working with any type of chemical materials such as paint thinner or gasoline. A red lunula may be a cause of concern for various autoimmune conditions, such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and dermatomyositis. Wearing gloves will not only protect your hands from drying out due to contact with these chemicals but also from possible bacterial infections if you have any cuts or scratches on your hands or fingers. Furthermore, using a hand sanitizer after removing gloves will ensure all germs are eliminated before they get a chance to spread!

Taking care of your nails is an important part of self-care that goes beyond just making them look pretty at the salon; it's about taking care of yourself so you can stay healthy! Eating nutritious foods full of vitamins and minerals provides essential nutrients needed for strong nails while avoiding harsh chemicals helps keep them safe from damage caused by these substances. And finally don't forget about moisturizing - it is essential for all types of skin care including nail health. Remember, always wash your hands!

Follow for more Tea