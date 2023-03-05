Grief Tea: Don't Go Through It Alone

Grieving a lost loved one is an extremely difficult, confusing, and heartbreaking process. One of the hardest parts about dealing with grief is when it does not meet our own expectations. We often feel pressure to grieve in a “proper” way—to follow the steps of mourning that everyone else seems to be following. But in reality, there isn’t one right way to grieve—everyone has their own unique process. Here are just a few unconventional ways you can properly grieve your loss.

Take some time to sit down and write a letter to the person you lost. You don’t need to address it or send it anywhere; this letter is for you, and only for you. Pour out all the emotions onto the page—all the things that you never got the chance to say or express before they passed over. You may find that writing out your feelings can provide a sense of comfort and closure during this difficult time.

When grieving, it can be easy to shut yourself off from those who don’t know what you’re going through—that's totally understandable. Some of the most common emotional symptoms of grief include sadness, yearning, shock, numbness, denial, anger, guilt, and helplessness. Make sure that you have people around who do understand what you're going through and are willing to listen without judgement or criticism. They can provide support and understanding when nothing else makes sense anymore, which is incredibly important during such an emotionally taxing time.

Create something in memory of your loved one as an outlet for your grief and as a tribute to them—paint a picture or create something crafty if that’s your thing; if not, try writing a poem or song about them or even just creating a photo album with pictures of all your favorite memories together. Creating something can help us feel connected with our lost loved ones long after they have gone, so use this as an opportunity to keep their memory alive while also helping yourself heal in the process.

Everyone experiences grief differently, so don’t feel pressured into following any particular pattern of grief if it doesn't feel right for you personally. Whether it’s writing letters, finding understanding people who get it, making something creative in honor of them—or anything else entirely—let yourself explore different ways of expressing your emotions until you find what works best for you! Remember that there is no wrong way to grieve; whatever helps get you through deserves respect and recognition no matter how unconventional it may be perceived by others.

