Winter storm warning: Heavy snowfall predicted above 3000 feet in Whatcom and Skagit counties in Washington state

Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties in Washington state. The warning will remain in effect until 11 PM PDT on Monday, March 13th.

According to the warning, heavy snow is expected above 3000 feet in these areas, with additional snow accumulations of 5 to 15 inches. This is likely to make travel in the region very difficult.

The affected areas include the Mount Baker Ski Area, which is a popular destination for winter sports enthusiasts. Visitors to the ski area are advised to exercise caution and to be prepared for the inclement weather conditions.

Drivers are also advised to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency. Anyone who must travel in the affected areas should exercise extreme caution and be aware of the potential for hazardous road conditions.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas are also urged to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their property. This may include stocking up on essential supplies, such as food, water, and medications, and ensuring that any outdoor equipment or structures are secured or protected from the snow.

The Winter Storm Warning applies specifically to the Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties. These counties are located in the northwestern part of Washington state, near the border with Canada.

Whatcom County is home to several cities and towns, including Bellingham, Ferndale, and Blaine. Skagit County is also home to several cities and towns, including Mount Vernon, Burlington, and Anacortes.

The National Weather Service is advising residents of these areas to stay informed about the latest weather conditions and to follow any instructions or warnings issued by local authorities. This may include instructions to evacuate or to take other protective measures.

The Winter Storm Warning comes as a result of a storm system moving through the region, which is expected to bring heavy snow and gusty winds to the mountains of Washington state. The storm is also likely to impact other areas of the state, including the Seattle metropolitan area.

The National Weather Service is urging residents of all affected areas to stay tuned to local news and weather reports for the latest information on the storm and any associated hazards. They also recommend that residents have a plan in place for dealing with any potential emergencies or disruptions caused by the storm.

In conclusion, residents and visitors to the Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties in Washington state are advised to take extra precautions and to exercise caution due to the heavy snow and hazardous road conditions caused by the current Winter Storm Warning. Anyone in the affected areas should stay informed about the latest weather conditions and follow any instructions or warnings issued by local authorities.