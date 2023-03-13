Multiple California cities and counties under flood watch due to heavy rainfall

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for a portion of central California, including several counties and cities, as excessive rainfall is expected to cause flooding in the region through Wednesday morning.

The areas under the Flood Watch include West Side Mountains north of 198, Los Banos, Dos Palos, Merced, Madera, Mendota, Planada, Le Grand, Snelling, Coalinga, Avenal, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Caruthers, San Joaquin, Selma, Fresno, Clovis, West Side Mountains South of 198, Buttonwillow, Lost Hills, I5, Delano, Wasco, Shafter, Hanford, Corcoran, Lemoore, Visalia, Porterville, Reedley, Buena Vista, Bakersfield, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, South End San Joaquin Valley, Mariposa, Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, Yosemite NP outside of the valley, Yosemite Valley, San Joaquin River Canyon, Upper San Joaquin River, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP, Grant Grove Area, Sequoia NP, South End of the Upper Sierra, Kern River Valley, Piute Walker Basin, Tehachapi, Grapevine, and Frazier Mountain Communities.

The Flood Watch remains in effect from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, as flooding caused by excessive rainfall is still possible in the affected areas.

Residents in the Flood Watch area are advised to take precautionary measures and remain alert for possible flood warnings, as excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks, and flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded, and extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.

The National Weather Service urges residents to avoid driving through flooded areas, as the water depth may be too high and could cause damage to the vehicle. People are also advised to stay away from electric wires, as they can carry electrical current even if they are not sparking.

The Flood Watch area includes several cities, such as Auberry, Parlier, Taft, Atwater, Millerton Lake, Coalinga, Tuolumne Meadows, Wawona, Devils Postpile, Oakhurst, Cedar Grove, Arvin, Shaver Lake, San Luis Reservoir, Kingsburg, Florence Lake, Huntington Lake, Madera, Lamont, Lake Thomas Edison, Lemoore Station, Lake Mcclure, North Fork, Camp Nelson, Fish Camp, Five Points, Goshen, Kettleman City, Hume Lake, Richgrove, Grapevine, Lodgepole, Alpaugh, Lake Wishon, Giant Forest, Lebec, Coarsegold, El Portal, McKittrick, Johnsondale, Lake Isabella, Sanger, Tulare, Blackwells Corner, Kerman, Planada, Bass Lake, and Tehachapi.

The National Weather Service advises residents in the affected areas to stay informed about the latest weather updates and follow the instructions of local authorities in case of evacuation orders.