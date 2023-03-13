Hazardous weather outlook for Niagara and Northern Erie Counties in Western New York

Photo by Gabriel Alenius on Unsplash

The National Weather Service Buffalo office issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook early Monday morning, covering portions of western New York. The outlook specifically focused on Niagara and Northern Erie counties and provided information on expected weather conditions for the next few days.

According to the report , there is no hazardous weather expected for today and tonight. However, the outlook for Tuesday through Sunday is of concern due to the strong low pressure over or just east of New England. The report indicates that this low pressure will bring some accumulating snow to the Niagara Frontier on Tuesday and Tuesday night. The anticipated snowfall is expected to total between 2 to 4 inches, with the greatest amounts expected east of Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

Residents of Niagara and Northern Erie counties are advised to be aware of this potential weather system and make appropriate preparations. The accumulation of snow can create slippery conditions on roads and sidewalks, making travel more difficult. Those planning to travel on Tuesday and Tuesday night should consider postponing their trips or taking extra precautions while driving.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is part of the National Weather Service's efforts to provide timely and accurate weather forecasts and warnings to residents and travelers in the affected areas. The information provided by this outlook is intended to assist individuals in making informed decisions regarding their activities and preparations for the anticipated weather conditions.

In addition to the Hazardous Weather Outlook, the National Weather Service also provides a range of other weather-related information and warnings. These include severe weather alerts, such as tornado and thunderstorm warnings, as well as flood watches and warnings. The National Weather Service encourages residents and visitors to regularly check their website for updates and information on weather conditions in their area.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook is a routine report issued by the National Weather Service to inform the public of potential hazardous weather conditions. This report is intended to be used as a planning tool to help individuals and organizations prepare for potential weather hazards. While the outlook is not a warning, it is an important part of the National Weather Service's overall efforts to keep the public informed and safe during severe weather events.

Overall, residents of Niagara and Northern Erie counties should be aware of the potential for accumulating snow on Tuesday and Tuesday night. They are advised to monitor local weather forecasts and take appropriate precautions to ensure their safety during this time. The National Weather Service will continue to provide updates and information on weather conditions in the affected areas.