National Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlook for Central and Southeast Colorado

Residents and travelers across central, east central, south central, and southeast Colorado are being warned of hazardous weather conditions over the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

The hazardous weather outlook , issued at 4:06 AM MDT on Monday, March 13, covers a broad range of regions, including Western Mosquito Range, Leadville Vicinity, and Lake County in the west, and Lamar Vicinity and Prowers County in the southeast.

Today and tonight, isolated to scattered snow and rain showers are expected across the mountains and valleys, respectively. While visibility may become reduced under these showers, roads could become slick, particularly along higher elevation roads. Stronger showers that develop this afternoon could also be accompanied by gusty winds and thunder.

From Tuesday through Sunday, residents and travelers should brace themselves for moderate to heavy mountain snows, with rain and snow expected across the southeast plains on Thursday. The eastern San Juan mountains are expected to be hardest hit, with around a foot or more of snow accumulation expected. Lighter accumulations of up to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts, will be possible across the remainder of the mountains through Thursday.

Meanwhile, the southeast plains can expect a rain and snow mix on Thursday, with some light accumulations possible on grassy surfaces if the storm remains on track.

While the situation remains prone to change, the weather service is warning residents and travelers to prepare for the worst, particularly those planning to travel across the affected areas. Those in higher elevation areas should also take extra care when driving, especially during snow showers and gusty winds.

