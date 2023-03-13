National Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlook for Central and Southeast Colorado

Residents and travelers across central, east central, south central, and southeast Colorado are being warned of hazardous weather conditions over the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.
The hazardous weather outlook, issued at 4:06 AM MDT on Monday, March 13, covers a broad range of regions, including Western Mosquito Range, Leadville Vicinity, and Lake County in the west, and Lamar Vicinity and Prowers County in the southeast.
Today and tonight, isolated to scattered snow and rain showers are expected across the mountains and valleys, respectively. While visibility may become reduced under these showers, roads could become slick, particularly along higher elevation roads. Stronger showers that develop this afternoon could also be accompanied by gusty winds and thunder.
From Tuesday through Sunday, residents and travelers should brace themselves for moderate to heavy mountain snows, with rain and snow expected across the southeast plains on Thursday. The eastern San Juan mountains are expected to be hardest hit, with around a foot or more of snow accumulation expected. Lighter accumulations of up to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts, will be possible across the remainder of the mountains through Thursday.
Meanwhile, the southeast plains can expect a rain and snow mix on Thursday, with some light accumulations possible on grassy surfaces if the storm remains on track.
While the situation remains prone to change, the weather service is warning residents and travelers to prepare for the worst, particularly those planning to travel across the affected areas. Those in higher elevation areas should also take extra care when driving, especially during snow showers and gusty winds.
The following regions are covered by the hazardous weather outlook:
- Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet
- Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet
- Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet
- Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet
- Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet
- Western Mosquito Range/East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet
- Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet
- Saguache County East of Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet
- La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet
- Upper Rio Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet
- Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet
- Del Norte Vicinity/Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet
- Alamosa Vicinity/Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet
- Southern San Luis Valley
- Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Feet
- Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet
- Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Feet
- Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet
- Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet
- Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet
- Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Feet
- Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000 Feet
- Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet
- Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Feet
- Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet
- Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County
- Northern El Paso County/Monument Ridge/Rampart Range Below 7500 Feet
- Colorado Springs Vicinity/Southern El Paso County/Rampart Range Below 7400 Feet
- Pueblo Vicinity/Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet
- Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet
