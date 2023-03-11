National Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlook for Central and Southeast Colorado

Photo by Andre Benz on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Pueblo, CO, has issued a hazardous weather outlook for parts of central, east central, south central, and southeast Colorado. The outlook, released on Friday, March 10, 2023, warns of expected snowfall and spotty critical fire weather conditions.

The National Weather Service is warning residents in central, east-central, south-central and southeast Colorado to stay alert as snowfall is expected to continue throughout the weekend. According to the NWS, spotty critical fire weather conditions are likely across the far southern I-25 corridor today.

The service is advising that up to 1 foot of snow could fall along the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, with 1-3 feet of snow expected to accumulate along the central and western mountains. The heavy snowfall, coupled with strong winds, could make travel conditions extremely dangerous across higher elevation roads with reduced visibility and snow-covered roads.

The snow is expected to continue until Sunday, with the heaviest snowfall on Saturday. A storm system is also predicted to hit the region later next week, bringing more mountain snow and chances for impactful precipitation to lower elevations.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay tuned to the latest weather updates and exercise caution while traveling.

The following counties and cities are included in the NWS hazardous weather outlook: Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet, Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet, Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet, Western Mosquito Range/East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet, Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet, Saguache County East of Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet, La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Upper Rio Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet, Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Del Norte Vicinity/Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet, Alamosa Vicinity/Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet, Southern San Luis Valley, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet, Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Feet, Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000 Feet, Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Feet, Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet, Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County, Northern El Paso County/Monument Ridge/Rampart Range Below 7500 Feet, Colorado Springs Vicinity/Southern El Paso County/Rampart Range Below 7400 Feet, Pueblo Vicinity/Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet, Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity/Otero County, Eastern Las Animas County, Western Kiowa County, Eastern Kiowa County, Las Animas Vicinity/Bent County, Lamar Vicinity/Prowers County and Springfield Vicinity/Baca County.