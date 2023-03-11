Winter storm warning: Hazardous road conditions expected in parts of Michigan

Photo by NOAA on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, Michigan has issued a hazardous weather outlook for portions of southwest Lower Michigan, including the counties of Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Jackson.

According to the weather outlook, travel will be hazardous on Friday morning due to snow-covered roads. The NWS is warning drivers to use caution and be prepared for slippery conditions. Additional snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible throughout the morning.

As for the days ahead, the NWS predicts no hazardous weather for southwest Lower Michigan. However, residents are urged to stay informed and monitor weather updates as conditions can change rapidly.

In the event of hazardous weather, it's important for residents to take precautions to ensure their safety. This may include staying indoors, stocking up on supplies, and avoiding unnecessary travel. Additionally, residents are advised to stay informed of any weather updates and heed warnings issued by local authorities.

This hazardous weather outlook serves as a reminder to residents to remain vigilant and prepared during the winter months. By taking the necessary precautions, residents can help to prevent accidents and stay safe during hazardous weather conditions.

The NWS regularly issues hazardous weather outlooks to keep residents informed of any potential hazards in their area. Residents are advised to stay informed by monitoring weather updates and heeding any warnings issued by local authorities.

Overall, while there may be hazardous conditions in the immediate future, residents can rest easy knowing that the NWS is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.