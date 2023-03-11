Maryland and Virginia residents urged to prepare for hazardous weather conditions: Potential flooding and power outages

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for parts of Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. The outlook warns of potential hazardous conditions in the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and the I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and District of Columbia.

The outlook , issued at 511 AM EST on Friday, March 10, 2023, indicates that a Gale Warning is in effect from midnight on Friday through 6 PM on Saturday for the Baltimore Harbor southward in the Chesapeake Bay, including the adjoining tributaries, as well as lower and middle tidal Potomac. The outlook further notes that hazardous weather is not expected for the area for today and tonight.

The outlook extends to days two through seven, from Saturday, March 11, 2023, through Thursday, March 16, 2023. It advises residents to remain alert as a storm system early next week has the potential to bring significant snowfall accumulations. Most long fused NWS watches, warnings, and advisories in effect are highlighted in the outlook.

The areas covered in the outlook include ANZ530>543, DCZ001, MDZ008, 011, 013, 014, 016>018, 504, 506, 508, VAZ053>057, and 527. These include Chesapeake Bay north of Pooles Island MD, Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point MD, Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point to North Beach MD, Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD, Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Key Bridge to Indian Head MD, Tidal Potomac from Indian Head to Cobb Island MD, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island, District of Columbia, Cecil, Southern Baltimore, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Marys, Calvert, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Central and Southeast Howard, Southeast Harford, Fairfax, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Central and Southeast Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park.

Residents and businesses located in these areas are urged to stay alert to potential weather hazards and to keep abreast of weather updates by following trusted weather sources such as the National Weather Service. In case of any emergency, residents are advised to follow local authorities' directives and take necessary precautions to safeguard their lives and property.