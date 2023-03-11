NWS issues hazardous weather outlook for Southern Connecticut: Storm system threatens snowfall accumulations

Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in New York has issued a hazardous weather outlook for southern Connecticut on Friday, March 10th. This outlook warns of potential weather hazards that could impact the region in the coming days.

The affected areas include Northern Middlesex, Northern New London, Southern Middlesex, and Southern New London. While hazardous weather is not expected for today, the outlook notes that a storm system early next week has the potential to bring significant snowfall accumulations.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert and monitor weather updates in the coming days. The NWS will provide further updates as the situation develops and will issue warnings if necessary.

The purpose of the Hazardous Weather Outlook is to provide a summary of potential widespread hazardous weather events that may reach NWS warning criteria. The NWS highlights most long fused NWS watches, warnings, and advisories in effect.

It is important for residents in these areas to take necessary precautions to prepare for potential hazardous weather. This includes having an emergency preparedness plan in place and staying up to date on weather alerts and warnings.

As the storm system approaches, it is important to stay informed about road conditions and potential travel delays. Residents should also be aware of the potential for power outages and take steps to ensure they have enough supplies on hand in case of an emergency.

In addition, drivers are advised to exercise caution on the roads and allow extra time for travel. Snow and ice can make driving conditions hazardous, so it is important to slow down and avoid sudden movements or braking.

The NWS is working closely with local emergency management agencies to ensure that residents are aware of potential hazards and prepared for any weather-related emergencies. They are encouraging residents to stay informed and to take any necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families.

This hazardous weather outlook serves as a reminder of the importance of staying alert and prepared during times of potential weather hazards. By staying informed and taking necessary precautions, residents in these areas can stay safe and minimize the impact of any potential hazardous weather.