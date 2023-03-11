NWS issues hazardous weather outlook for Florida: High risk of deadly rip currents at East Central Florida beaches

Photo by Shifaaz shamoon on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida has issued a hazardous weather outlook for east central Florida, including several coastal counties and cities. The outlook, issued at 3:11 AM EST on Friday, March 10th, 2023, warns of potential thunderstorms, rip currents, marine thunderstorm gusts, and strong winds and seas.

The affected areas include the coastal regions from Flagler Beach to Jupiter Inlet, as well as several inland counties including Volusia, Brevard, Lake, Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Okeechobee, Indian River, Saint Lucie, and Martin. The outlook notes that thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, with any storms that develop capable of gusty winds up to 40 mph, heavy rainfall, and occasional lightning.

Additionally, the outlook warns of a high risk of rip currents along east central Florida beaches throughout the day and into the night. Swimmers are urged to stay near a lifeguard and to relax and float if caught in a rip current. The outlook also notes that mariners should keep an eye out for stronger storms, which may produce wind gusts of up to 35 knots and cloud to water lightning.

As a cold front approaches the region, winds over the open Atlantic are expected to increase late in the day, with west to northwest winds near 20 knots and higher gusts. Seas will also build, reaching 5 to 8 feet well offshore and around 4 to 6 feet near the coast. A Small Craft Advisory will be in effect after 7 PM tonight beyond 20 miles offshore.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week, the outlook notes that the risk for life-threatening rip currents is expected to remain elevated to high at area beaches. Winds and seas over the Atlantic waters will also remain hazardous, especially offshore through at least Saturday. Inland central Florida is expected to experience dry conditions, along with some winds, creating a fire weather-sensitive day on Saturday.

Residents and visitors in the affected areas are urged to stay up-to-date on weather conditions and to take precautions to protect themselves and their property. Those planning to swim or participate in water activities should remain vigilant and follow the advice of lifeguards. Mariners are advised to stay informed of any changing weather conditions and to take appropriate safety measures. The National Weather Service in Melbourne will continue to monitor the situation and issue any necessary updates or warnings.

