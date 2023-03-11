Northwestern South Dakota braces for hazardous travel conditions due to gusty winds

Photo by Haifsa Rafique on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for parts of northwestern South Dakota. The outlook, released at 4:22 AM MST on March 10, 2023, provides information on potentially dangerous weather conditions expected over the next several days.

According to the outlook, northwestern South Dakota will experience gusty winds throughout Friday afternoon and into the night. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected and could lead to hazardous travel conditions with blowing snow. The NWS has issued a Wind Advisory in response to these conditions.

The affected areas include Harding, Perkins, Butte, Northern Meade County Plains, and Ziebach. The Hazardous Weather Outlook specifically mentions these areas and advises residents to take precautions.

Looking ahead, gusty westerly winds are expected to develop on Saturday afternoon with gusts reaching up to 50 mph. Patchy areas of blowing snow may cause hazardous travel conditions. The outlook warns residents to stay alert and be prepared for potentially dangerous conditions.

It's important to note that this outlook is only a warning of potential hazardous conditions and does not guarantee that they will occur. However, it's always better to be safe than sorry. Residents in the affected areas are urged to pay close attention to weather reports and take necessary precautions to stay safe.

The National Weather Service issues Hazardous Weather Outlooks to provide advance notice of potentially dangerous weather conditions. This helps people prepare for any potential hazards and minimize the risks associated with severe weather. When a Hazardous Weather Outlook is issued, it's important to stay up-to-date with the latest information and take appropriate action to stay safe.

Residents in the affected areas should closely monitor the situation and stay up-to-date with the latest weather reports. It's advisable to stay indoors and avoid travel during high winds and blowing snow, if possible. If you must travel, use caution and make sure your vehicle is equipped for winter conditions.

In conclusion, the Hazardous Weather Outlook issued by the National Weather Service in Rapid City, SD warns residents of potentially dangerous conditions in parts of northwestern South Dakota. The outlook advises residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions to stay safe in the face of high winds and blowing snow.