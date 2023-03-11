Winter weather advisory issued for Pennsylvania: Snow accumulations to cause slippery road conditions

Photo by Gabriel Alenius on Unsplash

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania by the National Weather Service, warning of expected snowfall of 3 to 5 inches from Friday morning to Saturday morning. The advisory covers Southern Centre, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, and Bedford counties, including the cities of State College, Johnstown, Altoona, Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown, and Bedford.

The snow accumulation is expected to be lower in the valleys and higher on the ridges. The heaviest snowfall is expected during the afternoon and evening. The hazardous road conditions could affect the morning and evening commutes. Drivers are urged to adjust their speeds based on the driving conditions.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advise motorists to use caution when driving and remind them of the dangers of winter weather conditions such as snow-covered roads and limited visibility.

The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from 7 AM on Friday to 7 AM EST on Saturday. Residents in the affected areas are advised to take precautions to ensure their safety during the snowstorm. It is recommended to limit travel, particularly during times of heavy snowfall. If travel is necessary, drivers are advised to slow down and increase their following distance.

Additionally, residents are encouraged to prepare their homes for the winter weather by stocking up on necessary supplies such as food, water, and medication. It is also essential to keep emergency kits in their cars and homes, including items such as blankets, flashlights, and a first-aid kit.

The National Weather Service advises residents to monitor the weather conditions and remain updated on any changes to the forecast. They also remind residents to take precautions and to be aware of the potential hazards associated with winter weather conditions. The Winter Weather Advisory will continue to be monitored by the National Weather Service, and any updates or changes to the advisory will be communicated to the public as soon as possible.

