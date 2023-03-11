Southeast winds expected to bring gusts of up to 45 mph in South Dakota counties

Photo by Jeffrey Blum on Unsplash

A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for several counties in South Dakota. The advisory is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

According to the advisory, southeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected in Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County, the Northern Meade County Plains, and Ziebach County, including the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. These winds may cause sudden gusts that could lead to drivers losing control of their vehicles, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Additionally, the strong winds could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility, creating hazardous driving conditions.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to exercise caution when driving, particularly if operating high profile vehicles. Outdoor objects should be secured to avoid any potential damage.

The National Weather Service issues Wind Advisories when sustained winds are forecasted to be 31 to 39 mph or gusts ranging between 46 and 57 mph. Winds of this strength could cause minor property damage without proper precautions.

The advisory comes as a result of a low-pressure system moving into the region. As the system moves through, strong winds are expected to develop, and the advisory is meant to prepare residents for the potential impact of these winds.

The National Weather Service recommends that residents in the affected areas stay informed about changing weather conditions by listening to local news and weather stations, checking social media accounts of relevant agencies, and keeping an eye on weather apps or websites.

Wind advisories are common during the winter and spring months, particularly in the Great Plains region where strong winds are common. These advisories are issued to ensure that residents are aware of potentially hazardous weather conditions and can take necessary precautions to stay safe.

The National Weather Service urges all residents to take the Wind Advisory seriously and follow the precautionary measures to avoid any potential harm to life and property. The Weather Service will continue to monitor the situation and update the public if any changes occur.