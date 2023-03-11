Central New York braces for potential snowfall: Hazardous weather outlook issued by National Weather Service

Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Binghamton, NY, has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for central New York, including the counties of Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, and Southern Oneida, on Friday, March 10, 2023.

According to the forecast, there is a potential for 1 to 3 inches of snowfall from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning, which could cause hazardous travel conditions. Motorists are advised to exercise caution while driving and to check weather updates before setting out on their journeys.

Looking ahead, the outlook for the next few days indicates the potential for snow early next week. However, there is considerable forecast uncertainty related to this next storm system. The NWS advises travelers to stay alert for possible winter storm watches and to pay attention to future forecast updates.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook is a routine weather briefing that provides information on potentially hazardous weather conditions. It is issued to help people prepare for any potential risks posed by the weather.

Residents and visitors of the counties under this Hazardous Weather Outlook are encouraged to stay informed about the weather conditions and take necessary precautions to stay safe during the winter season. This includes keeping an eye on weather updates, avoiding unnecessary travel during hazardous conditions, and ensuring their vehicles are equipped for winter weather.

In the event of a winter storm or other severe weather conditions, the National Weather Service advises people to stay indoors, avoid travel if possible, and stay informed about the latest weather updates.

It is important to note that the Hazardous Weather Outlook is not a weather warning or advisory but rather an early alert to the potential for hazardous weather conditions. If any weather warnings or advisories are issued, people are advised to take appropriate actions to protect themselves and their property. As always, the National Weather Service encourages people to stay informed about the weather conditions in their area by regularly checking weather updates and following any official alerts or warnings issued by local authorities.