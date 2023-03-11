Light snow and blowing snow expected in Parts of Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota, warns National Weather Service

Photo by Greg Amato on Unsplash

A winter storm is expected to bring snow and strong winds to portions of northwest Iowa, west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, east central South Dakota, and southeast South Dakota over the weekend. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook warning residents in those areas to be prepared.

According to the weather service, light snow will develop late tonight with up to a half an inch of accumulation mainly north of Interstate 90. Additionally, southeasterly winds will increase tonight and gust at 35 to 40 mph by early Saturday morning. This could result in patchy blowing snow in areas that receive snow.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook extends through Thursday of next week, but the most significant impact will be felt over the weekend. Light snow is expected to continue on Saturday, and snowfall totals by Saturday afternoon will range from 2 to 4 inches, with the highest amounts through east central South Dakota into southwestern Minnesota. Winds will continue to be gusty through Saturday morning, resulting in patchy blowing snow, before tapering down in the afternoon.

The following areas are included in the Hazardous Weather Outlook: Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Sioux, O'Brien, Clay, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Ida, Lincoln, Murray, Cottonwood, Nobles, Jackson, Pipestone, Rock, Kingsbury, Brookings, Lake, Moody, and Minnehaha counties in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota.

Residents in these areas are urged to stay informed about the weather conditions and to prepare accordingly. It is recommended that people take precautions to stay safe during the storm, including staying indoors and avoiding unnecessary travel. If travel is necessary, the weather service recommends keeping a winter survival kit in the vehicle, including extra clothing, blankets, and food.

This is a developing weather situation, and the National Weather Service will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates as needed. The weather service advises residents to stay tuned to local news and weather sources for the latest information on the storm. In conclusion, a winter storm is expected to bring snow and strong winds to portions of northwest Iowa, west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, east central South Dakota, and southeast South Dakota over the weekend. Residents are urged to stay informed about the weather conditions and prepare accordingly to stay safe.