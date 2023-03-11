NWS Greenville-Spartanburg issues hazardous weather outlook for multiple counties in North Carolina and South Carolina

Photo by Chris Greninger on Unsplash

News Recap: The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Northeast Georgia and Piedmont North Carolina, warning of potential frost and freeze issues in Greater Caldwell and Greater Burke. Upstate South Carolina and Western and Piedmont North Carolina are expected to experience frost and freeze conditions early next week as a cold airmass moves into the region. As a result, Piedmont North Carolina and Western North Carolina are bracing for the impact of the cold airmass, while Upstate South Carolina and Northeast Georgia are on alert for hazardous weather.

The National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for several counties in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The outlook, released at 456 AM EST on Friday, March 10, 2023, covers northeast Georgia, piedmont North Carolina, western North Carolina, and upstate South Carolina.

For the first day, today, and tonight, there are no hazardous weather conditions expected in the region. However, the outlook indicates that a cold airmass moving into the area early next week could cause frost and freeze issues. These conditions could begin as early as Monday night and are more likely on Tuesday night.

The counties affected by the Hazardous Weather Outlook include Stephens, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Catawba, Rowan, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Greater Caldwell, Greater Burke, Eastern McDowell, Greater Rutherford, Eastern Polk, Cherokee, York, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union SC, Chester, Greenwood, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Central Greenville, Southern Greenville, Northern Spartanburg, and Southern Spartanburg.

Residents in the affected counties should stay alert and monitor weather updates, especially those with outdoor activities planned for early next week. The National Weather Service advises the public to take necessary precautions to avoid frost and freeze damage to crops and sensitive vegetation. Further updates regarding weather conditions and warnings will be released as necessary. Residents should stay up to date with the latest information from the National Weather Service and local authorities.