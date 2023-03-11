North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia residents advised to prepare for hazardous weather

Photo by Alessio Soggetti on Unsplash

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for several areas across North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. The outlook was released at 4:58 AM EST on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The affected regions include Surry and Wilkes counties in North Carolina, as well as Tazewell, Smyth, Bland, Giles, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery, Craig, Alleghany, Bath, Roanoke, Botetourt, Rockbridge, Patrick, Franklin, Bedford, and Amherst counties in Virginia. Additionally, Mercer, Summers, and Monroe counties in West Virginia, as well as Eastern Greenbrier County, are also included in the outlook.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook warns of windy conditions expected tonight, but no other significant weather impacts are expected for the rest of Friday. However, the outlook for Saturday through Thursday indicates the possibility of a light wintry mix of precipitation on Sunday morning.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay updated on the weather conditions and take necessary precautions, such as securing outdoor objects and adjusting driving habits in the event of slippery roads or reduced visibility.

It is important to note that a Hazardous Weather Outlook is not as severe as a Watch or Warning, but it serves as an early notice to residents and emergency personnel to prepare for any potential hazardous weather conditions.

The National Weather Service encourages individuals to stay informed through their local news outlets and weather apps for updates on the changing weather conditions in their area. As always, the safety and well-being of individuals and communities is the top priority, and everyone is urged to exercise caution and preparedness during inclement weather.