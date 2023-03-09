Winter storm warning issued for Southern Centre County, Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Centre County, Pennsylvania. The advisory is set to take effect from 7 AM on Friday, March 10th and remain in place until 7 AM on Saturday, March 11th.

According to the advisory, snow is expected in the area, with total accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. The lower amounts of snow are expected in the valleys, while the higher amounts are expected on the ridges.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution as the hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Slippery road conditions are expected, and drivers are reminded to adjust their speeds based on driving conditions.

The snow is expected to be heaviest during the afternoon and evening. There is also a possibility of a change to rain, which could lower eventual snow totals.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission have reminded motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility.

Southern Centre County, which includes the city of State College, is the only area under the Winter Weather Advisory at this time.

Residents of Southern Centre County are advised to take precautions in anticipation of the winter weather. It is recommended to stock up on necessary supplies and to avoid unnecessary travel during the advisory period.

The National Weather Service advises residents to stay tuned to local news outlets and weather updates for the latest information on the winter weather conditions.